Welcome to 275 MacDonough Street #3. A true brownstone that you would loveto call your home!This home is situated on one of the most sought after blocks in Bedford Stuyvesant Brooklyn. The 2 bedroom plus bonus room and full bath is located on the top floor of an beautiful well maintained brownstone. This apartment offers an abundance of charm which includes high ceilings, oversized windows, french doors, deco fireplaces and oak floors throughout. Windowed galley kitchen with brand new stainless appliances. An unbelievable spacious Living room has exposed brick with decorative fireplace. The master bedroom is enormous and bright with a lovely deco fireplace as well and a bonus room that can certainly be used as an formal dining room, office, nursery or your very own dressing room. Full bath has beautiful decorative wainscot walls and white ceramic tile flooring.This home is also centrally located to shops, and restaurants on Lewis Avenue.