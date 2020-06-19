All apartments in Brooklyn
275 Macdonough Street
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:08 PM

275 Macdonough Street

275 Macdonough Street · (718) 210-4006
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

275 Macdonough Street, Brooklyn, NY 11233
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Welcome to 275 MacDonough Street #3. A true brownstone that you would loveto call your home!This home is situated on one of the most sought after blocks in Bedford Stuyvesant Brooklyn. The 2 bedroom plus bonus room and full bath is located on the top floor of an beautiful well maintained brownstone. This apartment offers an abundance of charm which includes high ceilings, oversized windows, french doors, deco fireplaces and oak floors throughout. Windowed galley kitchen with brand new stainless appliances. An unbelievable spacious Living room has exposed brick with decorative fireplace. The master bedroom is enormous and bright with a lovely deco fireplace as well and a bonus room that can certainly be used as an formal dining room, office, nursery or your very own dressing room. Full bath has beautiful decorative wainscot walls and white ceramic tile flooring.This home is also centrally located to shops, and restaurants on Lewis Avenue.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 275 Macdonough Street have any available units?
275 Macdonough Street has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 275 Macdonough Street currently offering any rent specials?
275 Macdonough Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 275 Macdonough Street pet-friendly?
No, 275 Macdonough Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 275 Macdonough Street offer parking?
No, 275 Macdonough Street does not offer parking.
Does 275 Macdonough Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 275 Macdonough Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 275 Macdonough Street have a pool?
No, 275 Macdonough Street does not have a pool.
Does 275 Macdonough Street have accessible units?
No, 275 Macdonough Street does not have accessible units.
Does 275 Macdonough Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 275 Macdonough Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 275 Macdonough Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 275 Macdonough Street does not have units with air conditioning.
