This 4th floor rent satbilized unit is such a surprise. Bright & wanr with a cheery glow with a separated bedroom area & a beautiful petite kitchen with a beautifully redone bath. This unit is rent stabilized. Located on Gates ave between Franklin & bedford ave. This unit is a ew blocks from the A,C & G trains , With quick access to several busses . Laundry & social amenities are all around, No limit on cafe's & bars.This is idealy a small 1 bedroom that fits a queen bed comfortably. Please call kirt Harding 917-916-1340