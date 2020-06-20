All apartments in Brooklyn
272 Berkeley Place
272 Berkeley Place

272 Berkeley Place · (347) 421-1360
Location

272 Berkeley Place, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Park Slope

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$8,890

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
Welcome to the grand dame of Park Slope, 272 Berkeley Place. The triplex in the home that launched the Brownstone revolution is now available for lease. Originally owned by Evelyn and Everett Ortner, this home is detailed in photos at The Brooklyn Museum and has four pages dedicated to it in the brownstone bible, "Brick and Brownstone." In the 1960s, the Ortners loved to entertain and invited many friends and neighbors to join their parties hosted in the parlor rooms and outdoors. They took pride of ownership in Park Slope and spearheaded many of the activities to improve and restore the neighborhood.272 Berkeley is a magnificent renovation, ingeniously blending new architectural trends while brilliantly maintaining the beauty of the original details. The star of the Brooklyn Historic Homes Tour and a landmarked building, this home is a stunning monument of Brooklyn's history, from the mahogany doors and thresholds with ornate fretwork ,to the original crystal mirrors, decorative iron wall accents, Minton tile mosaic flooring, elaborate Lincrusta moldings, and original museum touted brass lighting. All of these details form a perfect cohesion with the modern additions, such as the gourmet kitchen and stunning en-suite bath. The renovations were recently featured in Brownstoner Magazine. As one arrives to 272 Berkeley, one may enter up the stoop and through the original mahogany door into the grand parlor with originally preserved fretwork, 12-foot ceilings, and inlaid parquet floors. A separate entrance on the ground level leads to the living space where three bedrooms and two bathrooms are located as well as an exit to the backyard garden.Evenings at home can be enjoyed in the grand parlor and dining rooms adorned with original cabinetry and wood mantles. Original shutters open to allow sunlight to stream through the parlor floor making this 30-foot room shine. No detail was overlooked in the gourmet kitchen just off the dining room. Stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, a large pantry closet, and a dishwasher make this kitchen functional and modern. Two exposures allow one to view the tree-filled yards as while preparing a favorite meal. A half bath is located on this level for guests and for convenience. On the garden level, the luxurious master suite is bejeweled with original details including an art-deco fireplace, original shutters, and a breathtaking marble floored en-suite bath with a soaking tub. The custom walk-in closet features custom cabinetry and is large enough to serve as a dressing area. Two additional bedrooms grace this floor. Built in bookshelves and large closets are exceptional in these generously sized rooms. A second impeccably designed marble bathroom with a modern glass enclosed shower complete the garden level living space.On the basement level, a large recreational space may be utilized as a library, home office, gym, or playroom. This level includes additional storage as well as a full size washer & dryer.This home features private usage of the backyard patio and garden along with a spacious deck off the parlor level. Enjoy a cup of tea from the deck and take in the blooming and lush trees of the tranquil backyard. Later in the day, spend a fun-filled evening in the backyard hosting a summer dinner party.272 Berkeley Place offers the rare opportunity to reside in a piece of history and enjoy some of the finest renovations seen on the Brooklyn Brownstone market to date. One block to Grand Army Plaza, Prospect Park, 2,3,4,5, trains. Enjoy the Brooklyn Museum, Brooklyn Botanical Gardens, Park Slope Shopping and Dining.COVID-19: Our primary concern is the health and safety of our owners and tenants, as well as building residents and the community at large. Due to NY on PAUSE, until further notice, we are currently showing this listing by virtual media only. Please contact our team for further details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 272 Berkeley Place have any available units?
272 Berkeley Place has a unit available for $8,890 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 272 Berkeley Place have?
Some of 272 Berkeley Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 272 Berkeley Place currently offering any rent specials?
272 Berkeley Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 272 Berkeley Place pet-friendly?
No, 272 Berkeley Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 272 Berkeley Place offer parking?
No, 272 Berkeley Place does not offer parking.
Does 272 Berkeley Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 272 Berkeley Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 272 Berkeley Place have a pool?
No, 272 Berkeley Place does not have a pool.
Does 272 Berkeley Place have accessible units?
No, 272 Berkeley Place does not have accessible units.
Does 272 Berkeley Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 272 Berkeley Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 272 Berkeley Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 272 Berkeley Place does not have units with air conditioning.
