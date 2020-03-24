Amenities

This corner unit at Hello Lenox located at 271 Lenox Road soars 140 feet above the neighborhoods of Flatbush and Prospect Lefferts Gardens. It's industrial-chic architecture features floor-through, open layouts, private keyed elevators, chef quality stainless appliances, in-unit washer and dryers as well as polished concrete floors. The large outdoor spaces can be accessed through triple-paned, bi-fold, glass doors that extend your living space into the horizon.



Building amenities include a fully equipped gym, a landscaped roof-deck, bike storage, a communal creative space and a parking for an additional fee.



Ideally located between Rogers & Nostrand Ave, you'll have easy access to the 2/5 trains at Winthrop St and the Q at Parkside Ave. With an abundance of cafes, restaurants and shopping nearby.,2 Bed & 1 Bath



This is based on 1 free month. This price advertised is net effective rent.