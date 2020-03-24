All apartments in Brooklyn
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
271 Lenox Road
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

271 Lenox Road

271 Lenox Rd · (646) 207-6081
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

271 Lenox Rd, Brooklyn, NY 11226
Flatbush

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4-A · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
This corner unit at Hello Lenox located at 271 Lenox Road soars 140 feet above the neighborhoods of Flatbush and Prospect Lefferts Gardens. It's industrial-chic architecture features floor-through, open layouts, private keyed elevators, chef quality stainless appliances, in-unit washer and dryers as well as polished concrete floors. The large outdoor spaces can be accessed through triple-paned, bi-fold, glass doors that extend your living space into the horizon.

Building amenities include a fully equipped gym, a landscaped roof-deck, bike storage, a communal creative space and a parking for an additional fee.

Ideally located between Rogers & Nostrand Ave, you'll have easy access to the 2/5 trains at Winthrop St and the Q at Parkside Ave. With an abundance of cafes, restaurants and shopping nearby.,2 Bed & 1 Bath

271 Lenox soars 140 feet above Prospect Lefferts Gardens. It's industrial-chic architecture is in line with the likes of many Soho & Tribeca luxury buildings. With floor through open layouts, private elevators opening directly into each unit, chef quality stainless appliances and expansive private outdoor terraces with bi-fold glass doors that extend your living space into the horizon.

Features:
Expansive Private Terraces
Open Unit Layouts
Private Elevators Opening Directly Into each unit
Highly Insulated Triple-Paned Windows & Doors
In-Unit Laundry
Dishwasher
On-site communal creative space for residents

Amenities:
Gym
Roof Deck
Parking garage
Bike Storage

Immerse yourself in PLG, a culturally diverse neighborhood filled with tree-lined streets, classic brownstones and is a short walk to Prospect Park. PLG offers quiet streets, mom & pop stores, restaurants, cafes, and a 30-minute commute to Manhattan.

Don't be late to the party, move to PLG & be a trendsetter TODAY!

This is based on 1 free month. This price advertised is net effective rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 271 Lenox Road have any available units?
271 Lenox Road has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 271 Lenox Road have?
Some of 271 Lenox Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 271 Lenox Road currently offering any rent specials?
271 Lenox Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 271 Lenox Road pet-friendly?
No, 271 Lenox Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 271 Lenox Road offer parking?
Yes, 271 Lenox Road does offer parking.
Does 271 Lenox Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 271 Lenox Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 271 Lenox Road have a pool?
No, 271 Lenox Road does not have a pool.
Does 271 Lenox Road have accessible units?
No, 271 Lenox Road does not have accessible units.
Does 271 Lenox Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 271 Lenox Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 271 Lenox Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 271 Lenox Road does not have units with air conditioning.
