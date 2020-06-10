265 State Street

Amenities

Residence 1111 is an oversized two-bedroom, two-bathroom home boasting an intelligent layout and protected southern views of Boerum Hill from both bedrooms and the living/dining area. This is the only 2 bedroom line that has the coveted southern views overlooking Boerum Hill. The apartment is flooded with natural sunlight. A gracious entry foyer welcomes you into the home leading to a grand living and dining area of over 19'x20' with two wide bays of south-facing windows. Off the main living/dining area is a thoughtful and spacious alcove perfect for a home office, media center, dining room or a play area. The open kitchen features matte lacquer cabinets by Valcucine, appliances by Smeg and Liebherr, and Silestone quartz countertops with an open layout that is perfect for entertaining. The winged bedrooms are on separate ends of the unit allowing for maximum privacy. The master comes with a large walk-in closet and the master bath is finished with heated white Calacatta marble floors, Ferrara marble countertops, porcelain sinks by Kohler, and handsome gunmetal fixtures by Watermark. Each room has custom shades and custom closets.