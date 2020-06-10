All apartments in Brooklyn
265 State Street

265 State St · (646) 613-2666
Location

265 State St, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Downtown Brooklyn

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1111 · Avail. now

$6,495

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
doorman
media room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
doorman
parking
garage
media room
Residence 1111 is an oversized two-bedroom, two-bathroom home boasting an intelligent layout and protected southern views of Boerum Hill from both bedrooms and the living/dining area. This is the only 2 bedroom line that has the coveted southern views overlooking Boerum Hill. The apartment is flooded with natural sunlight. A gracious entry foyer welcomes you into the home leading to a grand living and dining area of over 19'x20' with two wide bays of south-facing windows. Off the main living/dining area is a thoughtful and spacious alcove perfect for a home office, media center, dining room or a play area. The open kitchen features matte lacquer cabinets by Valcucine, appliances by Smeg and Liebherr, and Silestone quartz countertops with an open layout that is perfect for entertaining. The winged bedrooms are on separate ends of the unit allowing for maximum privacy. The master comes with a large walk-in closet and the master bath is finished with heated white Calacatta marble floors, Ferrara marble countertops, porcelain sinks by Kohler, and handsome gunmetal fixtures by Watermark. Each room has custom shades and custom closets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 265 State Street have any available units?
265 State Street has a unit available for $6,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 265 State Street have?
Some of 265 State Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 265 State Street currently offering any rent specials?
265 State Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 265 State Street pet-friendly?
No, 265 State Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 265 State Street offer parking?
Yes, 265 State Street does offer parking.
Does 265 State Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 265 State Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 265 State Street have a pool?
No, 265 State Street does not have a pool.
Does 265 State Street have accessible units?
No, 265 State Street does not have accessible units.
Does 265 State Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 265 State Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 265 State Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 265 State Street does not have units with air conditioning.
