Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:31 PM

264 Winthrop Street

264 Winthrop Street · (917) 648-9628
Location

264 Winthrop Street, Brooklyn, NY 11225
Flatbush

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Property Amenities
This contemporary three-bedroom, two-bath full-floor apartment is located on the second floor of a newer construction townhouse in Prospect Lefferts Gardens. The master bedroom, complete with an en-suite bathroom and a walk-in closet, easily accommodates a king-sized bed with dressers, and the second and third bedrooms are large enough to accommodate queen-size beds. Ideal for shares, growing households, and working from home, all three bedrooms are separate from one another and have large closets to store your treasures. The open-concept kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher and above-range microwave, quartz countertops, and a stylish backsplash. The inviting layout of the living and dining room are perfect for meeting with friends and family over casual meals or hosting formal dinners. Hardwood floors and modern lighting can be found throughout the space.

The proximity to several subway lines, including the 2, 5, and Q, makes the apartment both accessible and convenient. Prospect Park, one of the New York City's most sought-after green spaces, is located just four blocks away.

Available July 1st. Broker fee. No pets, please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 264 Winthrop Street have any available units?
264 Winthrop Street has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 264 Winthrop Street have?
Some of 264 Winthrop Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 264 Winthrop Street currently offering any rent specials?
264 Winthrop Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 264 Winthrop Street pet-friendly?
No, 264 Winthrop Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 264 Winthrop Street offer parking?
No, 264 Winthrop Street does not offer parking.
Does 264 Winthrop Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 264 Winthrop Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 264 Winthrop Street have a pool?
No, 264 Winthrop Street does not have a pool.
Does 264 Winthrop Street have accessible units?
No, 264 Winthrop Street does not have accessible units.
Does 264 Winthrop Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 264 Winthrop Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 264 Winthrop Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 264 Winthrop Street does not have units with air conditioning.
