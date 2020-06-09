264 Winthrop Street

Amenities

This contemporary three-bedroom, two-bath full-floor apartment is located on the second floor of a newer construction townhouse in Prospect Lefferts Gardens. The master bedroom, complete with an en-suite bathroom and a walk-in closet, easily accommodates a king-sized bed with dressers, and the second and third bedrooms are large enough to accommodate queen-size beds. Ideal for shares, growing households, and working from home, all three bedrooms are separate from one another and have large closets to store your treasures. The open-concept kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher and above-range microwave, quartz countertops, and a stylish backsplash. The inviting layout of the living and dining room are perfect for meeting with friends and family over casual meals or hosting formal dinners. Hardwood floors and modern lighting can be found throughout the space.



The proximity to several subway lines, including the 2, 5, and Q, makes the apartment both accessible and convenient. Prospect Park, one of the New York City's most sought-after green spaces, is located just four blocks away.



Available July 1st. Broker fee. No pets, please.