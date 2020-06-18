All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 7 2020 at 8:12 PM

264 HIMROD ST.

264 Himrod Street · (917) 808-0442
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

264 Himrod Street, Brooklyn, NY 11237
Bushwick

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large duplex with Private Backyard and garden outdoor area!Backyard is totally *private*!! who said sharing is caring?Amazing area Located near the M knickerbocker Ave and J and L Dekalb Stop! in Prime Bushwick.Right off Wyckoff Ave and all the night life of Bushwick!This Duplex unit comes with a full finished basement - Basement is a large space with Two Separate sections amazing WORKSPACE or Large studio!!!This finished basement is the entire buildings basement 1 Full bath, and one half bathroomGorgeous living and dining upstairs, Spacious bedrooms, with Great windows and lots of closets, there is another full closet in the living roomStainless steal kitchen appliances, Private Backyard / Garden!Apartment will be cleaned - showing by appointments - No Brokers Fee! Guarantors Accepted Pets Allowed * Upon Approval Garden Backyard Central Air and Heat rennit4104

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 264 HIMROD ST. have any available units?
264 HIMROD ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 264 HIMROD ST. have?
Some of 264 HIMROD ST.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 264 HIMROD ST. currently offering any rent specials?
264 HIMROD ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 264 HIMROD ST. pet-friendly?
Yes, 264 HIMROD ST. is pet friendly.
Does 264 HIMROD ST. offer parking?
No, 264 HIMROD ST. does not offer parking.
Does 264 HIMROD ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 264 HIMROD ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 264 HIMROD ST. have a pool?
No, 264 HIMROD ST. does not have a pool.
Does 264 HIMROD ST. have accessible units?
No, 264 HIMROD ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 264 HIMROD ST. have units with dishwashers?
No, 264 HIMROD ST. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 264 HIMROD ST. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 264 HIMROD ST. has units with air conditioning.
