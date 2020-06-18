264 HIMROD ST.

Amenities

Large duplex with Private Backyard and garden outdoor area!Backyard is totally *private*!! who said sharing is caring?Amazing area Located near the M knickerbocker Ave and J and L Dekalb Stop! in Prime Bushwick.Right off Wyckoff Ave and all the night life of Bushwick!This Duplex unit comes with a full finished basement - Basement is a large space with Two Separate sections amazing WORKSPACE or Large studio!!!This finished basement is the entire buildings basement 1 Full bath, and one half bathroomGorgeous living and dining upstairs, Spacious bedrooms, with Great windows and lots of closets, there is another full closet in the living roomStainless steal kitchen appliances, Private Backyard / Garden!Apartment will be cleaned - showing by appointments - No Brokers Fee! Guarantors Accepted Pets Allowed * Upon Approval Garden Backyard Central Air and Heat rennit4104