256 Cumberland Street

3D TOUR WITHIN. PLEASE CONTACT ME FOR A VIRTUAL SHOWING. A furnished studio with a dedicated washer/dryer in a landmarked brownstone steps from Fort Greene Park. This lovely home features an open kitchen with stainless steel appliances (including a dishwasher), Pietra Cardosa countertops, and white cabinetry. The luxurious Carrera marble bathroom hosts a lovely shower stall with a tempered glass door. Spacious enough to accomodate dedicated areas for living, dining, and a home office, this beautiful apartment also has a sleeping alcove complete with a clever custom elevated bed that doubles as a dresser. Gorgeoushardwood floors are throughout, an enormous walk-in closet provides a great deal of storage, and thermostat controlled central A/C and heat are an added bonus.With B.A.M, some of Brooklyn's finest restaurants and cocktail lounges, shopping, and a plethora of subways (including Atlantic Terminal) nearby, this amazing location offers a fantastic marriage of lifestyle and convenience.