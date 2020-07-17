All apartments in Brooklyn
256 Cumberland Street

256 Cumberland St · (212) 913-9058
Location

256 Cumberland St, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Fort Greene

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,495

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
3D TOUR WITHIN. PLEASE CONTACT ME FOR A VIRTUAL SHOWING. A furnished studio with a dedicated washer/dryer in a landmarked brownstone steps from Fort Greene Park. This lovely home features an open kitchen with stainless steel appliances (including a dishwasher), Pietra Cardosa countertops, and white cabinetry. The luxurious Carrera marble bathroom hosts a lovely shower stall with a tempered glass door. Spacious enough to accomodate dedicated areas for living, dining, and a home office, this beautiful apartment also has a sleeping alcove complete with a clever custom elevated bed that doubles as a dresser. Gorgeoushardwood floors are throughout, an enormous walk-in closet provides a great deal of storage, and thermostat controlled central A/C and heat are an added bonus.With B.A.M, some of Brooklyn's finest restaurants and cocktail lounges, shopping, and a plethora of subways (including Atlantic Terminal) nearby, this amazing location offers a fantastic marriage of lifestyle and convenience.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 256 Cumberland Street have any available units?
256 Cumberland Street has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 256 Cumberland Street have?
Some of 256 Cumberland Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 256 Cumberland Street currently offering any rent specials?
256 Cumberland Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 256 Cumberland Street pet-friendly?
No, 256 Cumberland Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 256 Cumberland Street offer parking?
No, 256 Cumberland Street does not offer parking.
Does 256 Cumberland Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 256 Cumberland Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 256 Cumberland Street have a pool?
No, 256 Cumberland Street does not have a pool.
Does 256 Cumberland Street have accessible units?
No, 256 Cumberland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 256 Cumberland Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 256 Cumberland Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 256 Cumberland Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 256 Cumberland Street has units with air conditioning.
