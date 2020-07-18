All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated July 18 2020 at 11:10 PM

254 Baltic Street

254 Baltic Street · No Longer Available
Location

254 Baltic Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Cobble Hill

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious, stylish, and perfectly situated, this 1-bedroom + home office / bonus room is perfect for your spring move! Conveniently located in the heart of this fantastic neighborhood, and a short stroll to all of Cobble Hill's amenities, this newly renovated home offers a perfect blend of pre-war charm and modern design in a classic and well maintained brick townhouse. This space features a brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large & spacious closets, updated bathroom, and more! Baltic Street is one of Brooklyn's premier tree lined locations, offering a classic New York townhouse experience that calls you home at the end of each day. Near to all of the best transportation options for the area R, G, A, C, 2, 3, 4, & 5 trains, as well as incredible restaurants, shops, boutiques, Trader Joe's, Sahadi's, and Brooklyn Bridge Park! Pets allowed upon approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 254 Baltic Street have any available units?
254 Baltic Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
Is 254 Baltic Street currently offering any rent specials?
254 Baltic Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 254 Baltic Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 254 Baltic Street is pet friendly.
Does 254 Baltic Street offer parking?
No, 254 Baltic Street does not offer parking.
Does 254 Baltic Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 254 Baltic Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 254 Baltic Street have a pool?
No, 254 Baltic Street does not have a pool.
Does 254 Baltic Street have accessible units?
No, 254 Baltic Street does not have accessible units.
Does 254 Baltic Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 254 Baltic Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 254 Baltic Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 254 Baltic Street does not have units with air conditioning.
