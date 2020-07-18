254 Baltic Street

Amenities

Spacious, stylish, and perfectly situated, this 1-bedroom + home office / bonus room is perfect for your spring move! Conveniently located in the heart of this fantastic neighborhood, and a short stroll to all of Cobble Hill's amenities, this newly renovated home offers a perfect blend of pre-war charm and modern design in a classic and well maintained brick townhouse. This space features a brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large & spacious closets, updated bathroom, and more! Baltic Street is one of Brooklyn's premier tree lined locations, offering a classic New York townhouse experience that calls you home at the end of each day. Near to all of the best transportation options for the area R, G, A, C, 2, 3, 4, & 5 trains, as well as incredible restaurants, shops, boutiques, Trader Joe's, Sahadi's, and Brooklyn Bridge Park! Pets allowed upon approval.