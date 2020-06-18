25 India Street

Amenities
This skyline facing residence features outdoor space and ample light with oversized windows allowing for openness unmatched throughout its incredible Brooklyn neighborhood. The wide plank walnut floors and over 9 foot ceilings, highlight a natural palate. Your seamless kitchen is outfitted with classic white Caesarstone countertops and white herringbone tiled backsplash alongside a Maytag appliance package including gas cook-top, range hood, dishwasher, refrigerator and a Bosch washer/dryer. The master bathroom offers a walnut vanity with custom recessed mirrored medicine cabinet, floor-to-ceiling herringbone tile with black accent trim and matte black fixtures. rolando8668