25 India Street
Last updated June 4 2020 at 2:16 AM

25 India Street

25 India Street · (917) 286-7372
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
25 India Street, Brooklyn, NY 11222
Greenpoint

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
accessible
business center
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
garage
internet access
This skyline facing residence features outdoor space and ample light with oversized windows allowing for openness unmatched throughout its incredible Brooklyn neighborhood. The wide plank walnut floors and over 9 foot ceilings, highlight a natural palate. Your seamless kitchen is outfitted with classic white Caesarstone countertops and white herringbone tiled backsplash alongside a Maytag appliance package including gas cook-top, range hood, dishwasher, refrigerator and a Bosch washer/dryer. The master bathroom offers a walnut vanity with custom recessed mirrored medicine cabinet, floor-to-ceiling herringbone tile with black accent trim and matte black fixtures. rolando8668

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 25 India Street have any available units?
25 India Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 25 India Street have?
Some of 25 India Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 India Street currently offering any rent specials?
25 India Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 India Street pet-friendly?
No, 25 India Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 25 India Street offer parking?
Yes, 25 India Street does offer parking.
Does 25 India Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25 India Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 India Street have a pool?
Yes, 25 India Street has a pool.
Does 25 India Street have accessible units?
Yes, 25 India Street has accessible units.
Does 25 India Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25 India Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 25 India Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 25 India Street has units with air conditioning.
