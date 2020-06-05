All apartments in Brooklyn
245 Schaefer Street

245 Schaefer Street · (718) 422-2594
Location

245 Schaefer Street, Brooklyn, NY 11207
Bushwick

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2B · Avail. now

$2,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
Welcome to 245 Schaefer Street unit 2B, a well appointed one bedroom, one bathroom apartment in Prime Bushwick. Featuring an open kitchen with center island, and measuring just under 600 sqft, this apartment is perfect for entertaining. The apartment boasts beautiful wide plank oak floors, and brand new high end appliances including a dishwasher, and washer/dryer in unit. A walk-up building, the unit is located just 1 flight up, with western facing window overlooking the rear garden. Additional storage is also available.Located on a quiet street, the building features a full gym, video intercom, and a large roof-deck for residents to enjoy. Currently, scheduled access to building amenities allow for residents to enjoy the gym and roof-deck privately!Easy access to citibikes, the L at Halsey/Wilson and B20 bus. This apartment is pet friendly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 245 Schaefer Street have any available units?
245 Schaefer Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 245 Schaefer Street have?
Some of 245 Schaefer Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 245 Schaefer Street currently offering any rent specials?
245 Schaefer Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 245 Schaefer Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 245 Schaefer Street is pet friendly.
Does 245 Schaefer Street offer parking?
No, 245 Schaefer Street does not offer parking.
Does 245 Schaefer Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 245 Schaefer Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 245 Schaefer Street have a pool?
No, 245 Schaefer Street does not have a pool.
Does 245 Schaefer Street have accessible units?
No, 245 Schaefer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 245 Schaefer Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 245 Schaefer Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 245 Schaefer Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 245 Schaefer Street does not have units with air conditioning.
