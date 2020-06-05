Amenities

Welcome to 245 Schaefer Street unit 2B, a well appointed one bedroom, one bathroom apartment in Prime Bushwick. Featuring an open kitchen with center island, and measuring just under 600 sqft, this apartment is perfect for entertaining. The apartment boasts beautiful wide plank oak floors, and brand new high end appliances including a dishwasher, and washer/dryer in unit. A walk-up building, the unit is located just 1 flight up, with western facing window overlooking the rear garden. Additional storage is also available.Located on a quiet street, the building features a full gym, video intercom, and a large roof-deck for residents to enjoy. Currently, scheduled access to building amenities allow for residents to enjoy the gym and roof-deck privately!Easy access to citibikes, the L at Halsey/Wilson and B20 bus. This apartment is pet friendly.