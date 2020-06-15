All apartments in Brooklyn
242 Kingsland Avenue
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:32 PM

242 Kingsland Avenue

242 Kingsland Avenue · (718) 422-2595
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

242 Kingsland Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11222
Greenpoint

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-R · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Private Garden! Washer/Dryer IN unit! No Fee!Available for a March 1st move in, Apt 1R is a large floor-through apartment full of character and charm on tree lined Kingsland Ave. This apartment is a convertible 2-bedroom apartment (or 1 bed with an office/2nd living space), and features an eat-in kitchen with dishwasher and washer/dryer, high ceilings, ample closet space, tons of sunlight and a private outdoor garden! 1 block from McGolrick Park so you can enjoy the weekend farmer's market! The neighborhood offers some of the best restaurants, bars, and cafe in Greenpoint/Williamsburg, as well as McCarren Park just a few minutes away. Short distance to the Nassau Ave G train or Graham Ave L train. Easy access to the BQE. Multiple CitiBike stations in the area. Pets Welcome!Please note, garden picture is of a similar unit *

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 242 Kingsland Avenue have any available units?
242 Kingsland Avenue has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 242 Kingsland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
242 Kingsland Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 242 Kingsland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 242 Kingsland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 242 Kingsland Avenue offer parking?
No, 242 Kingsland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 242 Kingsland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 242 Kingsland Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 242 Kingsland Avenue have a pool?
No, 242 Kingsland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 242 Kingsland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 242 Kingsland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 242 Kingsland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 242 Kingsland Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 242 Kingsland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 242 Kingsland Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
