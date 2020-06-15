242 Kingsland Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Private Garden! Washer/Dryer IN unit! No Fee!Available for a March 1st move in, Apt 1R is a large floor-through apartment full of character and charm on tree lined Kingsland Ave. This apartment is a convertible 2-bedroom apartment (or 1 bed with an office/2nd living space), and features an eat-in kitchen with dishwasher and washer/dryer, high ceilings, ample closet space, tons of sunlight and a private outdoor garden! 1 block from McGolrick Park so you can enjoy the weekend farmer's market! The neighborhood offers some of the best restaurants, bars, and cafe in Greenpoint/Williamsburg, as well as McCarren Park just a few minutes away. Short distance to the Nassau Ave G train or Graham Ave L train. Easy access to the BQE. Multiple CitiBike stations in the area. Pets Welcome!Please note, garden picture is of a similar unit *