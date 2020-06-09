242 10th Street

Amenities

Brand new to market! Less than 500 Feet from the F/G/N/R Trains Spacious duplex (triplex if you include basement) with Massive living room, breakfast nook, eat-in kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances and dishwasher. The only 4 Bedroom 2 bathroom on the market at this price point! Direct access to a large private back yard space (1825) with beautiful concrete pavers. Newly renovated 4 bedrooms/2 bathrooms. TONS of natural light in this apartment. All beds fit a minimum of a queen beds, and have large closets. Washer and Dryer, Central air, and abundant space for storage (large external closets). Full unfinished basement with a laundry area and tons of FREE storage!!



Gowanus is located between Park Slope and Carroll Gardens, Easy, 15 minute commute to Manhattan, and a short distance to Barclays Center, Whole Foods, galleries, bars and restaurants. Pet friendly, available for immediate move in.