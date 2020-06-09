All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

242 10th Street

242 10th Street · (212) 913-9058
Location

242 10th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Gowanus

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit DUPLEX · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Brand new to market! Less than 500 Feet from the F/G/N/R Trains Spacious duplex (triplex if you include basement) with Massive living room, breakfast nook, eat-in kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances and dishwasher. The only 4 Bedroom 2 bathroom on the market at this price point! Direct access to a large private back yard space (1825) with beautiful concrete pavers. Newly renovated 4 bedrooms/2 bathrooms. TONS of natural light in this apartment. All beds fit a minimum of a queen beds, and have large closets. Washer and Dryer, Central air, and abundant space for storage (large external closets). Full unfinished basement with a laundry area and tons of FREE storage!!

Gowanus is located between Park Slope and Carroll Gardens, Easy, 15 minute commute to Manhattan, and a short distance to Barclays Center, Whole Foods, galleries, bars and restaurants. Pet friendly, available for immediate move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 242 10th Street have any available units?
242 10th Street has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 242 10th Street have?
Some of 242 10th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 242 10th Street currently offering any rent specials?
242 10th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 242 10th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 242 10th Street is pet friendly.
Does 242 10th Street offer parking?
No, 242 10th Street does not offer parking.
Does 242 10th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 242 10th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 242 10th Street have a pool?
No, 242 10th Street does not have a pool.
Does 242 10th Street have accessible units?
No, 242 10th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 242 10th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 242 10th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 242 10th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 242 10th Street has units with air conditioning.
