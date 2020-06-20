Amenities

Sleek, modern, chic this mint condition 1 bedroom condo on Richardson Street is a rare find. Perched on a charming Williamsburg treelined street with treetop views! For Limited Time, No Brokerage Fee for lease starting July 1st...Flexible Start Date and Lease Term! Please Inquire for a VIDEO Tour.Featuring fully operable floor-to-ceiling windows, efficient split-unit central air-conditioning, beautiful wide oak floors in bedroom and kitchen, this home impresses with its design. Durable and easy to clean, epoxy flooring spans throughout the living room (not pictured). The bedroom is spacious enough for a King and boasts oversized windows and closet. The white quartz kitchen counter provides all the space you need for prepping, eating and work from home! Outfitted with Miele appliances including dishwasher, oven/microwave, 4-burner stove, and built-in fridge/freezer complete the package. Last but not least, wind down and enjoy a spa-like experience in the gorgeously tiled bath with glass enclosed rain shower. Located within close proximity of the Graham Ave L subway line, only 15 minutes away from Manhattan. 238 Richardson Street is conveniently situated between McCarren Park and Cooper Park, close to public transportation, and numerous destination shops, cafes and restaurants. Enjoy the soaring views on the resident's rooftop in this quiet boutique condo!