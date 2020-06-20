All apartments in Brooklyn
238 Richardson Street
238 Richardson Street

238 Richardson Street · No Longer Available
Location

238 Richardson Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
hot tub
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
hot tub
Sleek, modern, chic this mint condition 1 bedroom condo on Richardson Street is a rare find. Perched on a charming Williamsburg treelined street with treetop views! For Limited Time, No Brokerage Fee for lease starting July 1st...Flexible Start Date and Lease Term! Please Inquire for a VIDEO Tour.Featuring fully operable floor-to-ceiling windows, efficient split-unit central air-conditioning, beautiful wide oak floors in bedroom and kitchen, this home impresses with its design. Durable and easy to clean, epoxy flooring spans throughout the living room (not pictured). The bedroom is spacious enough for a King and boasts oversized windows and closet. The white quartz kitchen counter provides all the space you need for prepping, eating and work from home! Outfitted with Miele appliances including dishwasher, oven/microwave, 4-burner stove, and built-in fridge/freezer complete the package. Last but not least, wind down and enjoy a spa-like experience in the gorgeously tiled bath with glass enclosed rain shower. Located within close proximity of the Graham Ave L subway line, only 15 minutes away from Manhattan. 238 Richardson Street is conveniently situated between McCarren Park and Cooper Park, close to public transportation, and numerous destination shops, cafes and restaurants. Enjoy the soaring views on the resident's rooftop in this quiet boutique condo!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 238 Richardson Street have any available units?
238 Richardson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 238 Richardson Street have?
Some of 238 Richardson Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 238 Richardson Street currently offering any rent specials?
238 Richardson Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 238 Richardson Street pet-friendly?
No, 238 Richardson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 238 Richardson Street offer parking?
No, 238 Richardson Street does not offer parking.
Does 238 Richardson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 238 Richardson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 238 Richardson Street have a pool?
No, 238 Richardson Street does not have a pool.
Does 238 Richardson Street have accessible units?
No, 238 Richardson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 238 Richardson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 238 Richardson Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 238 Richardson Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 238 Richardson Street has units with air conditioning.
