Brooklyn, NY
234 Schenectady Avenue
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:39 AM

234 Schenectady Avenue

234 Schenectady Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

234 Schenectady Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11213
Crown Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
bbq/grill
Super Sunny 3 Bedroom/2 Bath in Crown Heights! A true 3 bedroom featuring stainless steel kitchen with full size appliances including a dishwasher, microwave, and WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT! Spacious living room can easily fit your couch, coffee table, entertainment center, and more! Windows in every room, hardwood floors throughout, and heat and hot water included.Conveniently located 2 Block Away from Express 3/4/5 Trains, Fitness Center and Major Banks! Enjoy local favorites such as Basil Wine Bar, Alis Roti, Izzys BBQ smokehouse and many more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 234 Schenectady Avenue have any available units?
234 Schenectady Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 234 Schenectady Avenue have?
Some of 234 Schenectady Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 234 Schenectady Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
234 Schenectady Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 234 Schenectady Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 234 Schenectady Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 234 Schenectady Avenue offer parking?
No, 234 Schenectady Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 234 Schenectady Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 234 Schenectady Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 234 Schenectady Avenue have a pool?
No, 234 Schenectady Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 234 Schenectady Avenue have accessible units?
No, 234 Schenectady Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 234 Schenectady Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 234 Schenectady Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 234 Schenectady Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 234 Schenectady Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
