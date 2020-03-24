234 Schenectady Avenue

Amenities

Super Sunny 3 Bedroom/2 Bath in Crown Heights! A true 3 bedroom featuring stainless steel kitchen with full size appliances including a dishwasher, microwave, and WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT! Spacious living room can easily fit your couch, coffee table, entertainment center, and more! Windows in every room, hardwood floors throughout, and heat and hot water included.Conveniently located 2 Block Away from Express 3/4/5 Trains, Fitness Center and Major Banks! Enjoy local favorites such as Basil Wine Bar, Alis Roti, Izzys BBQ smokehouse and many more!