231 Smith Street

Amenities

hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities

-Prime Carroll Gardens



-Beautiful sun-filled alcove studio



-Alcove fits a full-queen size bed and includes 2 large closets



-Original features include tin ceilings, arches, exposed bricks and built-in shelves



-Large rear facing windows



-High ceilings



-Sun drenches kitchen with multiple exposures



-Plenty of cabinet space



-Hardwood floors throughout



-Full bathroom w/ soak in tub



-Sorry no dogs



-Guarantor accepted



-Video tour available upon request



Here you will get the convenience of a great location half an hour from Manhattan, with a quaint and cozy vibe combined with downtown living with the area's new wave of cool bars and trendy restaurants opening up all over. Transportation is conveniently located 3 blocks away with the F and G trains, and less than 15 min away from the 2, 3, 4, 5, A, C, and R trains.



Call /Text/Email to schedule a viewing