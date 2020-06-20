231 Smith Street

Amenities
-Prime Carroll Gardens
-Beautiful sun-filled alcove studio
-Alcove fits a full-queen size bed and includes 2 large closets
-Original features include tin ceilings, arches, exposed bricks and built-in shelves
-Large rear facing windows
-High ceilings
-Sun drenches kitchen with multiple exposures
-Plenty of cabinet space
-Hardwood floors throughout
-Full bathroom w/ soak in tub
-Sorry no dogs
-Guarantor accepted
-Video tour available upon request
Here you will get the convenience of a great location half an hour from Manhattan, with a quaint and cozy vibe combined with downtown living with the area's new wave of cool bars and trendy restaurants opening up all over. Transportation is conveniently located 3 blocks away with the F and G trains, and less than 15 min away from the 2, 3, 4, 5, A, C, and R trains.
Call /Text/Email to schedule a viewing