Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:22 PM

231 Smith Street

231 Smith Street · (718) 222-0211
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

231 Smith Street, Brooklyn, NY 11231
Cobble Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
-Prime Carroll Gardens

-Beautiful sun-filled alcove studio

-Alcove fits a full-queen size bed and includes 2 large closets

-Original features include tin ceilings, arches, exposed bricks and built-in shelves

-Large rear facing windows

-High ceilings

-Sun drenches kitchen with multiple exposures

-Plenty of cabinet space

-Hardwood floors throughout

-Full bathroom w/ soak in tub

-Sorry no dogs

-Guarantor accepted

-Video tour available upon request

Here you will get the convenience of a great location half an hour from Manhattan, with a quaint and cozy vibe combined with downtown living with the area's new wave of cool bars and trendy restaurants opening up all over. Transportation is conveniently located 3 blocks away with the F and G trains, and less than 15 min away from the 2, 3, 4, 5, A, C, and R trains.

Call /Text/Email to schedule a viewing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 231 Smith Street have any available units?
231 Smith Street has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 231 Smith Street currently offering any rent specials?
231 Smith Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 231 Smith Street pet-friendly?
No, 231 Smith Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 231 Smith Street offer parking?
No, 231 Smith Street does not offer parking.
Does 231 Smith Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 231 Smith Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 231 Smith Street have a pool?
No, 231 Smith Street does not have a pool.
Does 231 Smith Street have accessible units?
No, 231 Smith Street does not have accessible units.
Does 231 Smith Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 231 Smith Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 231 Smith Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 231 Smith Street does not have units with air conditioning.
