Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

CARROLL GARDENS 3 Bedroom AVAILABLE

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION

Pre War Building Located on Historic Smith Street

Featuring 3 Bedrooms with ample Closets in each Bedroom. Huge windows in front and back to maximize natural sunlight and cross ventilation. Open floor plan. Harwood flooring.

Conveniently located to fabulous shopping and Dining Favorites along Smith Street. One Block to Court street. Just several blocks to F train Station. Perfect for Shares

GREAT OPPORTUNITY