230 Kingsland Avenue

Delightful and sunny "Split-Layout" Two Bedroom Floor-through apartment on Kingsland Avenue in Greenpoint. Located in a gorgeous Pre-war building with modern amenities, on a tree-lined residential block between Nassau & Driggs Ave! Available Now! Please Inquire for VIDEO Tour. No Brokerage Fee for Lease commencing June 16th - July 1st.This spacious home on the 2nd floor features hardwood flooring, high ceilings, two exposures, and updated kitchen and bathroom. Both bedrooms on opposite ends have large windows, ample closet space, built-in ACs and can easily accommodate queen-sized beds. Translucent french doors for the front bedroom (facing the quiet street) allows for natural light in the living room. Behind the entrance to the garden-facing rear bedroom is a nook for a desk or cabinet. The open kitchen is furnished with full-sized stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, plenty of cabinets and countertop island for barstool seating. Last but not least, the bathroom with large tub is beautifully tiled and has additional storage behind the door. Heat and hot water are included! **On site amenities include coin-operated laundry room, and private storage! Enjoy the convenience of McGolrick Park around the corner, grocery shopping, cafes, restaurants services nearby. Easy access to the Nassau G and Graham L subway lines!