230 Kingsland Avenue

230 Kingsland Avenue · (347) 974-4265
Location

230 Kingsland Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11222
Greenpoint

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2L · Avail. now

$2,895

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
extra storage
Delightful and sunny "Split-Layout" Two Bedroom Floor-through apartment on Kingsland Avenue in Greenpoint. Located in a gorgeous Pre-war building with modern amenities, on a tree-lined residential block between Nassau & Driggs Ave! Available Now! Please Inquire for VIDEO Tour. No Brokerage Fee for Lease commencing June 16th - July 1st.This spacious home on the 2nd floor features hardwood flooring, high ceilings, two exposures, and updated kitchen and bathroom. Both bedrooms on opposite ends have large windows, ample closet space, built-in ACs and can easily accommodate queen-sized beds. Translucent french doors for the front bedroom (facing the quiet street) allows for natural light in the living room. Behind the entrance to the garden-facing rear bedroom is a nook for a desk or cabinet. The open kitchen is furnished with full-sized stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, plenty of cabinets and countertop island for barstool seating. Last but not least, the bathroom with large tub is beautifully tiled and has additional storage behind the door. Heat and hot water are included! **On site amenities include coin-operated laundry room, and private storage! Enjoy the convenience of McGolrick Park around the corner, grocery shopping, cafes, restaurants services nearby. Easy access to the Nassau G and Graham L subway lines!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 Kingsland Avenue have any available units?
230 Kingsland Avenue has a unit available for $2,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 230 Kingsland Avenue have?
Some of 230 Kingsland Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 230 Kingsland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
230 Kingsland Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 Kingsland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 230 Kingsland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 230 Kingsland Avenue offer parking?
No, 230 Kingsland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 230 Kingsland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 230 Kingsland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 Kingsland Avenue have a pool?
No, 230 Kingsland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 230 Kingsland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 230 Kingsland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 230 Kingsland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 230 Kingsland Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 230 Kingsland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 230 Kingsland Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
