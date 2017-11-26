All apartments in Brooklyn
229 Moffat Street

229 Moffat Street · (787) 400-8021
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

229 Moffat Street, Brooklyn, NY 11207
Bushwick

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2-L · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Property Amenities
*This is a lease assignment. Lease is through August 31, 2020. There is an option to start a new 12-month lease.* - Video available upon request -Welcome to 229 Moffat Street in Bushwick - a lovely two-bedroom home in the heart of Brooklyn. This spacious apartment features bright and airy queen-sized bedrooms (on opposite sides of the apartment), two bathrooms, a sunny living room, hardwood floors, and in-unit laundry. The windowed kitchen has granite counters and stainless steel appliances, including a microwave and dishwasher. Plus, you're just one block to the L train on Wilson Avenue, four blocks to the J/Z trains at Chauncey Street, and right by neighborhood favorites like Fathers Knows Best. Not to mention plenty of other incredible restaurants, bars, shops, parks and more throughout the neighborhood. Welcome to your new home! *Video upon request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 229 Moffat Street have any available units?
229 Moffat Street has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 229 Moffat Street have?
Some of 229 Moffat Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 229 Moffat Street currently offering any rent specials?
229 Moffat Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 229 Moffat Street pet-friendly?
No, 229 Moffat Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 229 Moffat Street offer parking?
No, 229 Moffat Street does not offer parking.
Does 229 Moffat Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 229 Moffat Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 229 Moffat Street have a pool?
No, 229 Moffat Street does not have a pool.
Does 229 Moffat Street have accessible units?
No, 229 Moffat Street does not have accessible units.
Does 229 Moffat Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 229 Moffat Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 229 Moffat Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 229 Moffat Street does not have units with air conditioning.
