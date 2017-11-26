Amenities

*This is a lease assignment. Lease is through August 31, 2020. There is an option to start a new 12-month lease.* - Video available upon request -Welcome to 229 Moffat Street in Bushwick - a lovely two-bedroom home in the heart of Brooklyn. This spacious apartment features bright and airy queen-sized bedrooms (on opposite sides of the apartment), two bathrooms, a sunny living room, hardwood floors, and in-unit laundry. The windowed kitchen has granite counters and stainless steel appliances, including a microwave and dishwasher. Plus, you're just one block to the L train on Wilson Avenue, four blocks to the J/Z trains at Chauncey Street, and right by neighborhood favorites like Fathers Knows Best. Not to mention plenty of other incredible restaurants, bars, shops, parks and more throughout the neighborhood. Welcome to your new home! *Video upon request.