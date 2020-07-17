All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:42 PM

2288 Atlantic Ave

2288 Atlantic Ave · (646) 397-7765
Location

2288 Atlantic Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11233
Ocean Hill

Price and availability

Amenities

This is a beautiful, renovated 2-bed/1-bath with tons of amenities in Crown Heights, The unit features hardwood floors, top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, 11' ceilings, private terrace, homey feel and washer/dryer in the unit. Each bedroom can easily accommodate a queen-size bed with extra furnishings, deep closets, ample living space, and large floor to ceiling windows.The building has an elevator, gym, and a shared rooftop with breathtaking views! Parking is available*Good credit and income 40x the rent required*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2288 Atlantic Ave have any available units?
2288 Atlantic Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 2288 Atlantic Ave have?
Some of 2288 Atlantic Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2288 Atlantic Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2288 Atlantic Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2288 Atlantic Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2288 Atlantic Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 2288 Atlantic Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2288 Atlantic Ave offers parking.
Does 2288 Atlantic Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2288 Atlantic Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2288 Atlantic Ave have a pool?
No, 2288 Atlantic Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2288 Atlantic Ave have accessible units?
No, 2288 Atlantic Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2288 Atlantic Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2288 Atlantic Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2288 Atlantic Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2288 Atlantic Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
