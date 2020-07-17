2288 Atlantic Ave

Amenities

This is a beautiful, renovated 2-bed/1-bath with tons of amenities in Crown Heights, The unit features hardwood floors, top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, 11' ceilings, private terrace, homey feel and washer/dryer in the unit. Each bedroom can easily accommodate a queen-size bed with extra furnishings, deep closets, ample living space, and large floor to ceiling windows.The building has an elevator, gym, and a shared rooftop with breathtaking views! Parking is available*Good credit and income 40x the rent required*