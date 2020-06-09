223 N 8th St

Amenities
**3D Virtual Tour By Request**
The Berkley was classically designed to reflect its industrial roots. Complimentary towers, connected by a central landscaped courtyard, The Berkley is one and half blocks from the Bedford L train, in the heart of Williamsburg, which continues to be the epicenter of the creative, artistic and entrepreneurial renaissance of New York City.
Amenities:
Staffed lobby lounge
Rooftop sun-deck lounge with barbecue stations and showers
Two story fitness center
Courtyard with fire pit and yoga lawn
Living Areas:
Original Building Details
Wide Plank Black Walnut Floors
Custom Roller Shades
Abundant Closet Space
Bosch Washer and Dryer
Private Balcony
Kitchen Features:
Bosch Fullsize Dishwasher
Fisher & Paykel Fridge with Ice Maker
Gray Slate Countertops
Two Toned Cabinets
Ample Countertop and Storage Space
Bathroom Features:
Toto Fixtures
Caesarstone Countertops
Miton Vanity with Storage
Deep Soaking Tubs
Glass Panel Shower Enclosure
Advertising net rent of 1 month free on a 12 month lease
Available 6/22