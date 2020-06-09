223 N 8th St

Amenities

**3D Virtual Tour By Request**



The Berkley was classically designed to reflect its industrial roots. Complimentary towers, connected by a central landscaped courtyard, The Berkley is one and half blocks from the Bedford L train, in the heart of Williamsburg, which continues to be the epicenter of the creative, artistic and entrepreneurial renaissance of New York City.



Amenities:

Staffed lobby lounge

Rooftop sun-deck lounge with barbecue stations and showers

Two story fitness center

Courtyard with fire pit and yoga lawn



Living Areas:

Original Building Details

Wide Plank Black Walnut Floors

Custom Roller Shades

Abundant Closet Space

Bosch Washer and Dryer

Private Balcony



Kitchen Features:

Bosch Fullsize Dishwasher

Fisher & Paykel Fridge with Ice Maker

Gray Slate Countertops

Two Toned Cabinets

Ample Countertop and Storage Space



Bathroom Features:

Toto Fixtures

Caesarstone Countertops

Miton Vanity with Storage

Deep Soaking Tubs

Glass Panel Shower Enclosure



Advertising net rent of 1 month free on a 12 month lease

Available 6/22