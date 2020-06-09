All apartments in Brooklyn
223 N 8th St

223 North 8th Street · (917) 254-9495
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

223 North 8th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit S6C · Avail. now

$5,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
yoga
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
fire pit
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
lobby
yoga
**3D Virtual Tour By Request**

The Berkley was classically designed to reflect its industrial roots. Complimentary towers, connected by a central landscaped courtyard, The Berkley is one and half blocks from the Bedford L train, in the heart of Williamsburg, which continues to be the epicenter of the creative, artistic and entrepreneurial renaissance of New York City.

Amenities:
Staffed lobby lounge
Rooftop sun-deck lounge with barbecue stations and showers
Two story fitness center
Courtyard with fire pit and yoga lawn

Living Areas:
Original Building Details
Wide Plank Black Walnut Floors
Custom Roller Shades
Abundant Closet Space
Bosch Washer and Dryer
Private Balcony

Kitchen Features:
Bosch Fullsize Dishwasher
Fisher & Paykel Fridge with Ice Maker
Gray Slate Countertops
Two Toned Cabinets
Ample Countertop and Storage Space

Bathroom Features:
Toto Fixtures
Caesarstone Countertops
Miton Vanity with Storage
Deep Soaking Tubs
Glass Panel Shower Enclosure

Advertising net rent of 1 month free on a 12 month lease
Available 6/22

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 223 N 8th St have any available units?
223 N 8th St has a unit available for $5,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 223 N 8th St have?
Some of 223 N 8th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 223 N 8th St currently offering any rent specials?
223 N 8th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 223 N 8th St pet-friendly?
No, 223 N 8th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 223 N 8th St offer parking?
Yes, 223 N 8th St does offer parking.
Does 223 N 8th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 223 N 8th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 223 N 8th St have a pool?
No, 223 N 8th St does not have a pool.
Does 223 N 8th St have accessible units?
No, 223 N 8th St does not have accessible units.
Does 223 N 8th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 223 N 8th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 223 N 8th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 223 N 8th St does not have units with air conditioning.
