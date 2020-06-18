221 Troutman Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel coffee bar microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar

Enter the heart of prime Bushwick and enjoy those summer nights with a backyard. The renovated, modern kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances including a microwave and a dishwasher. The light-filled living space is perfect for relaxing and entertaining. Each bedroom is sizable and holds a queen-sized bed, and beautiful, arched, over-sized windows. Each bedroom is located on their own floor, for maximum enjoyment and privacy. Your in-unit washer/dryer awaits for your convenience, for an additional $75 more/month.



The apartment is located merely 9 minutes from the M train at Central Ave and 8 minutes from the L train at Morgan Ave. Close to Maria Hernandez Park, House of YES, and the hottest coffee shops and restaurants in this incredible neighborhood!



This incredible apartment is NO FEE and won't last, contact us today!