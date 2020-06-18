All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 221 Troutman Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
221 Troutman Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:24 AM

221 Troutman Street

221 Troutman St · (917) 651-4831
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

221 Troutman St, Brooklyn, NY 11237
Bushwick

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-L · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
coffee bar
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
Enter the heart of prime Bushwick and enjoy those summer nights with a backyard. The renovated, modern kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances including a microwave and a dishwasher. The light-filled living space is perfect for relaxing and entertaining. Each bedroom is sizable and holds a queen-sized bed, and beautiful, arched, over-sized windows. Each bedroom is located on their own floor, for maximum enjoyment and privacy. Your in-unit washer/dryer awaits for your convenience, for an additional $75 more/month.

The apartment is located merely 9 minutes from the M train at Central Ave and 8 minutes from the L train at Morgan Ave. Close to Maria Hernandez Park, House of YES, and the hottest coffee shops and restaurants in this incredible neighborhood!

This incredible apartment is NO FEE and won't last, contact us today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 Troutman Street have any available units?
221 Troutman Street has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 221 Troutman Street have?
Some of 221 Troutman Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 221 Troutman Street currently offering any rent specials?
221 Troutman Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 Troutman Street pet-friendly?
No, 221 Troutman Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 221 Troutman Street offer parking?
No, 221 Troutman Street does not offer parking.
Does 221 Troutman Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 221 Troutman Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 Troutman Street have a pool?
No, 221 Troutman Street does not have a pool.
Does 221 Troutman Street have accessible units?
No, 221 Troutman Street does not have accessible units.
Does 221 Troutman Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 221 Troutman Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 221 Troutman Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 221 Troutman Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 221 Troutman Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
7 DEKALB AVENUE
7 Dekalb Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11201
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity