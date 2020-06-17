All apartments in Brooklyn
22 Paerdegat 8th Street

Location

22 Paerdegat 8th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11236
Canarsie

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
NO FEE, Parking & Outdoor Space Included in this Canarsie 3BED/1.5BATHAmazing opportunity to rent an apartment that feels like a home. Formal dining room. Formal living room. Open kitchen into both dining and living rooms. Balcony is off of living room. 3BEDs: 1 king size bed with half bathroom; and, 1 queen size bed; and, 1 twin size bed. Pets are allowed on a case-by-case basis with a pet fee. L train, retail shopping, banks, and more a short distance away. Heat and hot water included. Tenant pays for cooking gas and electricity.Check out video here: https://youtu.be/5v_yCUeKwoc

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Paerdegat 8th Street have any available units?
22 Paerdegat 8th Street has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 22 Paerdegat 8th Street have?
Some of 22 Paerdegat 8th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 Paerdegat 8th Street currently offering any rent specials?
22 Paerdegat 8th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Paerdegat 8th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 22 Paerdegat 8th Street is pet friendly.
Does 22 Paerdegat 8th Street offer parking?
Yes, 22 Paerdegat 8th Street does offer parking.
Does 22 Paerdegat 8th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22 Paerdegat 8th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Paerdegat 8th Street have a pool?
No, 22 Paerdegat 8th Street does not have a pool.
Does 22 Paerdegat 8th Street have accessible units?
No, 22 Paerdegat 8th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Paerdegat 8th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 22 Paerdegat 8th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22 Paerdegat 8th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 22 Paerdegat 8th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
