22 Paerdegat 8th Street

NO FEE, Parking & Outdoor Space Included in this Canarsie 3BED/1.5BATHAmazing opportunity to rent an apartment that feels like a home. Formal dining room. Formal living room. Open kitchen into both dining and living rooms. Balcony is off of living room. 3BEDs: 1 king size bed with half bathroom; and, 1 queen size bed; and, 1 twin size bed. Pets are allowed on a case-by-case basis with a pet fee. L train, retail shopping, banks, and more a short distance away. Heat and hot water included. Tenant pays for cooking gas and electricity.Check out video here: https://youtu.be/5v_yCUeKwoc