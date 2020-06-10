22 North 6th Street, #25D

Amenities

Located in Brooklyn, Williamsburg, this newly listed 2-bedroom 2-bathroom home at the Edge has incredible views of New York City. The bright and airy living room offers direct access to the balcony where you can relax and enjoy the outdoors. The open kitchen was made for entertaining, and it comes with top-of-the-line appliances. You'll find privacy on the "D" line thanks to winged bedrooms, and the second bathroom is conveniently located in the hallway for your guests. Located at the heart of the vibrant Williamsburg district, this apartment is a stone's throw from numerous parks, restaurants, shopping and nightlife. It also includes proximity to the L, G, M and Z trains and to the East River Ferry, which runs to Wall Street, 35th Street, and downtown Brooklyn. This building offers many amenities : swimming pool, basketball court, screening room, sauna, steam room, chic lounge with fireplace, two rooftop decks, community golf simulator, 24-hour concierge, on-site parking.