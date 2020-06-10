All apartments in Brooklyn
22 North 6th Street, #25D

22 North 6th Street ·
Location

22 North 6th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11249
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 25D · Avail. now

$6,290

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
pool
24hr concierge
basketball court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
24hr concierge
parking
pool
media room
sauna
Located in Brooklyn, Williamsburg, this newly listed 2-bedroom 2-bathroom home at the Edge has incredible views of New York City. The bright and airy living room offers direct access to the balcony where you can relax and enjoy the outdoors. The open kitchen was made for entertaining, and it comes with top-of-the-line appliances. You'll find privacy on the "D" line thanks to winged bedrooms, and the second bathroom is conveniently located in the hallway for your guests. Located at the heart of the vibrant Williamsburg district, this apartment is a stone's throw from numerous parks, restaurants, shopping and nightlife. It also includes proximity to the L, G, M and Z trains and to the East River Ferry, which runs to Wall Street, 35th Street, and downtown Brooklyn. This building offers many amenities : swimming pool, basketball court, screening room, sauna, steam room, chic lounge with fireplace, two rooftop decks, community golf simulator, 24-hour concierge, on-site parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 North 6th Street, #25D have any available units?
22 North 6th Street, #25D has a unit available for $6,290 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 22 North 6th Street, #25D have?
Some of 22 North 6th Street, #25D's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 North 6th Street, #25D currently offering any rent specials?
22 North 6th Street, #25D isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 North 6th Street, #25D pet-friendly?
No, 22 North 6th Street, #25D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 22 North 6th Street, #25D offer parking?
Yes, 22 North 6th Street, #25D does offer parking.
Does 22 North 6th Street, #25D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22 North 6th Street, #25D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 North 6th Street, #25D have a pool?
Yes, 22 North 6th Street, #25D has a pool.
Does 22 North 6th Street, #25D have accessible units?
No, 22 North 6th Street, #25D does not have accessible units.
Does 22 North 6th Street, #25D have units with dishwashers?
No, 22 North 6th Street, #25D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22 North 6th Street, #25D have units with air conditioning?
No, 22 North 6th Street, #25D does not have units with air conditioning.
