Last updated June 2 2020 at 4:17 AM

219 South 3rd street

219 S 3rd St · (516) 637-0930
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

219 S 3rd St, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3R · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
community garden
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
internet access
new construction
Luxurious FURNISHED 1 Bedroom | 1.5 Bathrooms with a massive private terrace located in prime Williamsburg!The unit- Spacious bedroom with 1/2 bath - Custom built closets - Eat in Kitchen- High end appliances including dishwasher- Free internet- Large living area- Balcony with sitting area- Massive outdoor space- Private Storage unit (basement)- AC unit in each roomThe Building - New construction- Elevator- Virtual Doorman 24/7- Laundry Room- Roof Deck- Package RoomSouth Williamsburg is a neighborhood full of cultural influence mixed with new trendy restaurants, bars, cafes, parks, community gardens, organic stores, live music , citibikes as well as super fun fast food right at your fingertips. located in the center of it all commuting is super easy with all trains and public transportation around it. * Domino Park just a short distance away *Pets allowed upon landlord approval

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 219 South 3rd street have any available units?
219 South 3rd street has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 219 South 3rd street have?
Some of 219 South 3rd street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 219 South 3rd street currently offering any rent specials?
219 South 3rd street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 South 3rd street pet-friendly?
Yes, 219 South 3rd street is pet friendly.
Does 219 South 3rd street offer parking?
No, 219 South 3rd street does not offer parking.
Does 219 South 3rd street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 219 South 3rd street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 South 3rd street have a pool?
No, 219 South 3rd street does not have a pool.
Does 219 South 3rd street have accessible units?
No, 219 South 3rd street does not have accessible units.
Does 219 South 3rd street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 219 South 3rd street has units with dishwashers.
Does 219 South 3rd street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 219 South 3rd street has units with air conditioning.
