219 South 3rd street

Luxurious FURNISHED 1 Bedroom | 1.5 Bathrooms with a massive private terrace located in prime Williamsburg!The unit- Spacious bedroom with 1/2 bath - Custom built closets - Eat in Kitchen- High end appliances including dishwasher- Free internet- Large living area- Balcony with sitting area- Massive outdoor space- Private Storage unit (basement)- AC unit in each roomThe Building - New construction- Elevator- Virtual Doorman 24/7- Laundry Room- Roof Deck- Package RoomSouth Williamsburg is a neighborhood full of cultural influence mixed with new trendy restaurants, bars, cafes, parks, community gardens, organic stores, live music , citibikes as well as super fun fast food right at your fingertips. located in the center of it all commuting is super easy with all trains and public transportation around it. * Domino Park just a short distance away *Pets allowed upon landlord approval