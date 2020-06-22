All apartments in Brooklyn
214 Knickerbocker Avenue
214 Knickerbocker Avenue

214 Knickerbocker Avenue · (212) 913-9058
Location

214 Knickerbocker Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11237
Bushwick

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-A · Avail. now

$2,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
stainless steel
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Welcome to 214 Knickerbocker, now leasing a spectacular, well priced one-bedroom unit. A contemporary townhouse with just 6 units, this home will be your ultimate sanctuary, while still in the middle of the hustle&bustle of Bushwick. VIDEO AVAILABLE

The unit features beautiful dark hardwood floors, a range of stainless steel appliances in the open concept kitchen (GE, Whirpool, Frigidare) along with a skylight that provides some extra charm to this partially furnished home, with a queen-size bedroom. The modern apartment is complimented by 15' ceilings and a built-in bedroom closet that goes up to ceiling height.

The building has a video intercom along with laundry in the building storefront. Unit 3A is located on the 3rd floor, just two flights up and on the top floor with seamless access to the rooftop featuring 360 views.

The location is impeccable, as it is close to all the legendary Bushwick nightlife hotspots and eateries, the famed Maria Hernandez Park, along with a high-end City Fresh Market, Foster Sundry and more. Close proximity to the L/M subway lines and several Citi Bike stations.

Also available unfurnished. Monthly leasing price does not vary. Available for 9 or 12-month arrangements.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 214 Knickerbocker Avenue have any available units?
214 Knickerbocker Avenue has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 214 Knickerbocker Avenue have?
Some of 214 Knickerbocker Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 214 Knickerbocker Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
214 Knickerbocker Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 Knickerbocker Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 214 Knickerbocker Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 214 Knickerbocker Avenue offer parking?
No, 214 Knickerbocker Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 214 Knickerbocker Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 214 Knickerbocker Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 Knickerbocker Avenue have a pool?
No, 214 Knickerbocker Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 214 Knickerbocker Avenue have accessible units?
No, 214 Knickerbocker Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 214 Knickerbocker Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 214 Knickerbocker Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 214 Knickerbocker Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 214 Knickerbocker Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
