214 Knickerbocker Avenue

Welcome to 214 Knickerbocker, now leasing a spectacular, well priced one-bedroom unit. A contemporary townhouse with just 6 units, this home will be your ultimate sanctuary, while still in the middle of the hustle&bustle of Bushwick. VIDEO AVAILABLE



The unit features beautiful dark hardwood floors, a range of stainless steel appliances in the open concept kitchen (GE, Whirpool, Frigidare) along with a skylight that provides some extra charm to this partially furnished home, with a queen-size bedroom. The modern apartment is complimented by 15' ceilings and a built-in bedroom closet that goes up to ceiling height.



The building has a video intercom along with laundry in the building storefront. Unit 3A is located on the 3rd floor, just two flights up and on the top floor with seamless access to the rooftop featuring 360 views.



The location is impeccable, as it is close to all the legendary Bushwick nightlife hotspots and eateries, the famed Maria Hernandez Park, along with a high-end City Fresh Market, Foster Sundry and more. Close proximity to the L/M subway lines and several Citi Bike stations.



Also available unfurnished. Monthly leasing price does not vary. Available for 9 or 12-month arrangements.