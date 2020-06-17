213 Starr St

Amenities

This unreal four bed, one and a half bath is truly one-of-a-kind. In the heart of Bushwick. This beautiful building has a shared backyard space, rooftop, and laundry in building! The unit features stainless steel appliances, spacious living space, plenty of windows for natural light, and each bedroom can easily fit a queen size bed! Stylish wooden flooring, and central A/C. A fully loaded unit with lots of space! Just a few blocks away from the Jefferson St. L line.Conveniently located near all the Bushwick has to offer! Plenty of restaurants, grills, cafes, bars, pizza shops, lounges, and grocery stores! Call today to schedule a showing! skyline14484