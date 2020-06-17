All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 2 2020 at 8:20 PM

213 Starr St

213 Starr Street · (718) 923-9601
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

213 Starr Street, Brooklyn, NY 11237
Bushwick

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
This unreal four bed, one and a half bath is truly one-of-a-kind. In the heart of Bushwick. This beautiful building has a shared backyard space, rooftop, and laundry in building! The unit features stainless steel appliances, spacious living space, plenty of windows for natural light, and each bedroom can easily fit a queen size bed! Stylish wooden flooring, and central A/C. A fully loaded unit with lots of space! Just a few blocks away from the Jefferson St. L line.Conveniently located near all the Bushwick has to offer! Plenty of restaurants, grills, cafes, bars, pizza shops, lounges, and grocery stores! Call today to schedule a showing! skyline14484

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 Starr St have any available units?
213 Starr St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 213 Starr St have?
Some of 213 Starr St's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 Starr St currently offering any rent specials?
213 Starr St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 Starr St pet-friendly?
No, 213 Starr St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 213 Starr St offer parking?
No, 213 Starr St does not offer parking.
Does 213 Starr St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 213 Starr St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 Starr St have a pool?
No, 213 Starr St does not have a pool.
Does 213 Starr St have accessible units?
No, 213 Starr St does not have accessible units.
Does 213 Starr St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 213 Starr St has units with dishwashers.
Does 213 Starr St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 213 Starr St has units with air conditioning.
