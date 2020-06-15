All apartments in Brooklyn
211 North 11th Street

211 North 11th Street · (718) 422-2506
Location

211 North 11th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

Studio

Unit COMMERCIAL #1 · Avail. now

$12,000

Studio · 2 Bath

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
Available Spring 2020! X Marks The Spot....Primetime Williamsburg Parkside Commercial Space perfect for any use, such as retail, restaurant and creative/professional. Hot off the Press...MTA's Planned L Train Shutdown Will NOT Happen!211 North 11th Street is approximately 100 ft. deep and features ~3,300 gross interior square footage, mezzanine level, soaring double-height ceilings, exposed brick, HVAC heating, and a half bath. The prime commercial frontage is on North 11th Street. Less than 2 short blocks from Williamsburg's McCarren Park, the location cannot be matched...This central location is just several blocks from the Bedford L & Nassau G Subway lines, Greenpoint, and the Williamsburg Waterfront. It just does not get any better....being surrounded by some of the densest, most expensive commercial and residential real estate in the country, housing limitless expendable income. There are countless new developments, residential, commercial, and hotels rising on a daily basis on every side and in every direction such as The William Vale, Wythe Hotel, Hoxton, and The Pod.Located in the epicenter of Williamsburg Northside, it is no longer only for locals. This Food, Tourist, and Shopping Mecca has seen a dramatic revolution that is on par with the top destinations in all of NYC. Major retailers & national tenants who have all settled in this trendy neighborhood: (just to name a few) Apple, Equinox, WeWork, Citibank, Starbucks, Duane Reade, HSBC, J. Crew, Ralph Lauren, Madewell. Do not miss out on an amazing opportunity for a Parkside business on North 11th Street!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 North 11th Street have any available units?
211 North 11th Street has a unit available for $12,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 211 North 11th Street currently offering any rent specials?
211 North 11th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 North 11th Street pet-friendly?
No, 211 North 11th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 211 North 11th Street offer parking?
No, 211 North 11th Street does not offer parking.
Does 211 North 11th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 211 North 11th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 North 11th Street have a pool?
No, 211 North 11th Street does not have a pool.
Does 211 North 11th Street have accessible units?
No, 211 North 11th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 211 North 11th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 211 North 11th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 211 North 11th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 211 North 11th Street has units with air conditioning.
