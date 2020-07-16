Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher air conditioning playground

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities playground

A RARE, SERENE THREE BEDROOM, TWO FULL BATH, FLOOR-THRU APARTMENT, WITH YOUR OWN HUGE TERRACE!!!Over-sized bay windows & 10' ceilings fill its living room with natural sunlight & offer leafy Manhattan, harbor & sunset views. NO PETS permitted.This apartment offers a Master bedroom plus two additional bedrooms/offices, and two full bathrooms. An elegant set of double doors leads to your private 260 sq ft terrace, perfect for entertaining and summer dining. Original ornate moldings & woodwork, hard wood floors, & the original grand wood-burning fireplace highlight the interior of this well-proportioned apartment. The separate kitchen has a dishwasher and good cabinet space. A shared washer & dryer is available one flight down. Heat & hot water are included. Built in 1852, 210 Columbia Heights is one of the original Grand Old wide Mansions overlooking New York Harbor. It still retains many of its original design details in its grand entry foyer and is ideally situated between Pierrepont & Clark Streets within a few blocks of a wide assortment of restaurants, gyms, shops and services; the world famous Promenade and the 85 acres of Brooklyn Bridge Park, which offers an unsurpassed array of sports facilities, running and bicycle paths, playgrounds, serene lawns, picnic areas, a boat marina, and ferry docks connecting the Brooklyn waterfront and Manhattan. Residents enjoy convenient access to 2/3/4/5/A/C/R subway lines, all just one stop to Manhattan. Welcome to one of the most beautiful homes in the one of the most desired neighborhoods in the city.