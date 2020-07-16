All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 210 Columbia Heights.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
210 Columbia Heights
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:18 AM

210 Columbia Heights

210 Columbia Heights · (718) 923-8002
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Brooklyn Heights
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

210 Columbia Heights, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Brooklyn Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit MEZZ · Avail. now

$5,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
playground
A RARE, SERENE THREE BEDROOM, TWO FULL BATH, FLOOR-THRU APARTMENT, WITH YOUR OWN HUGE TERRACE!!!Over-sized bay windows & 10' ceilings fill its living room with natural sunlight & offer leafy Manhattan, harbor & sunset views. NO PETS permitted.This apartment offers a Master bedroom plus two additional bedrooms/offices, and two full bathrooms. An elegant set of double doors leads to your private 260 sq ft terrace, perfect for entertaining and summer dining. Original ornate moldings & woodwork, hard wood floors, & the original grand wood-burning fireplace highlight the interior of this well-proportioned apartment. The separate kitchen has a dishwasher and good cabinet space. A shared washer & dryer is available one flight down. Heat & hot water are included. Built in 1852, 210 Columbia Heights is one of the original Grand Old wide Mansions overlooking New York Harbor. It still retains many of its original design details in its grand entry foyer and is ideally situated between Pierrepont & Clark Streets within a few blocks of a wide assortment of restaurants, gyms, shops and services; the world famous Promenade and the 85 acres of Brooklyn Bridge Park, which offers an unsurpassed array of sports facilities, running and bicycle paths, playgrounds, serene lawns, picnic areas, a boat marina, and ferry docks connecting the Brooklyn waterfront and Manhattan. Residents enjoy convenient access to 2/3/4/5/A/C/R subway lines, all just one stop to Manhattan. Welcome to one of the most beautiful homes in the one of the most desired neighborhoods in the city.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 Columbia Heights have any available units?
210 Columbia Heights has a unit available for $5,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 210 Columbia Heights have?
Some of 210 Columbia Heights's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 Columbia Heights currently offering any rent specials?
210 Columbia Heights is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Columbia Heights pet-friendly?
No, 210 Columbia Heights is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 210 Columbia Heights offer parking?
No, 210 Columbia Heights does not offer parking.
Does 210 Columbia Heights have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 210 Columbia Heights offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 Columbia Heights have a pool?
No, 210 Columbia Heights does not have a pool.
Does 210 Columbia Heights have accessible units?
No, 210 Columbia Heights does not have accessible units.
Does 210 Columbia Heights have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 210 Columbia Heights has units with dishwashers.
Does 210 Columbia Heights have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 210 Columbia Heights has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 210 Columbia Heights?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11201
7 DEKALB AVENUE
7 Dekalb Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11201
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown Brooklyn
Sheepshead BayGreenpointClinton Hill
Fort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY Medgar Evers College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity