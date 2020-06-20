Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel fireplace

Beautiful 2nd floor unit available at 210 Calyer Street. Ask about our 2 year incentive. 3bed-1 bath perfect for any sort of living situation. Owners have maintained and preserved the original exposed brick, solid hardwood floors, and a decorative fireplace. Kitchen features: stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and cherrywood cabinetry. Full size washer/dryer machines located within the apartment. Ample closet and overhead storage space in each bedroom & living area.210 Calyer Street is a pre-war building situated on a tree-lined block. Accessible location 3 blocks from the G-train at Greenpoint Ave, East River Ferry, Citibike dock, B62/ B43 bus lines and mere minutes grocers, pharmacy, cafes, bars, gyms and green space.