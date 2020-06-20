All apartments in Brooklyn
210 Calyer Street
210 Calyer Street

210 Calyer Street · (646) 462-0226
Location

210 Calyer Street, Brooklyn, NY 11222
Greenpoint

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,300

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
fireplace
Property Amenities
Beautiful 2nd floor unit available at 210 Calyer Street. Ask about our 2 year incentive. 3bed-1 bath perfect for any sort of living situation. Owners have maintained and preserved the original exposed brick, solid hardwood floors, and a decorative fireplace. Kitchen features: stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and cherrywood cabinetry. Full size washer/dryer machines located within the apartment. Ample closet and overhead storage space in each bedroom & living area.210 Calyer Street is a pre-war building situated on a tree-lined block. Accessible location 3 blocks from the G-train at Greenpoint Ave, East River Ferry, Citibike dock, B62/ B43 bus lines and mere minutes grocers, pharmacy, cafes, bars, gyms and green space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 Calyer Street have any available units?
210 Calyer Street has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 210 Calyer Street have?
Some of 210 Calyer Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 Calyer Street currently offering any rent specials?
210 Calyer Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Calyer Street pet-friendly?
No, 210 Calyer Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 210 Calyer Street offer parking?
No, 210 Calyer Street does not offer parking.
Does 210 Calyer Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 210 Calyer Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 Calyer Street have a pool?
No, 210 Calyer Street does not have a pool.
Does 210 Calyer Street have accessible units?
No, 210 Calyer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 210 Calyer Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 210 Calyer Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 210 Calyer Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 210 Calyer Street does not have units with air conditioning.
