All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 206 Montrose Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
206 Montrose Avenue
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:06 PM

206 Montrose Avenue

206 Montrose Avenue · (917) 312-7773
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Williamsburg
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

206 Montrose Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11206
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-B · Avail. now

$2,695

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
AVAILABLE MID-TO-LATE JULY
Ideal location in East Williamsburg, right off the Montrose stop on the L train and 10 minutes from the M,J,Z and G trains. This proper 1-bedroom enjoys 4 south-facing windows with city and treetop views. The open kitchen features GE stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and microwave with granite counters and breakfast bar. French doors lead into the bedroom which features a large walk-in closet and en suite bath with marble-top sink and separate shower and tub.

Located just two flights up with flexible move-in date and an easy application process, make this home your own.,This proper 1-bedroom enjoys 4 south-facing windows with open city and treetop views. The open kitchen features GE stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and microwave with granite counters and breakfast bar. French doors lead into the bedroom which features a large walk-in closet and en suite bath with marble-top sink and separate shower and tub.
Available October 1st. Easy application processing. No board approval required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 Montrose Avenue have any available units?
206 Montrose Avenue has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 206 Montrose Avenue have?
Some of 206 Montrose Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 Montrose Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
206 Montrose Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 Montrose Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 206 Montrose Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 206 Montrose Avenue offer parking?
No, 206 Montrose Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 206 Montrose Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 206 Montrose Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 Montrose Avenue have a pool?
No, 206 Montrose Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 206 Montrose Avenue have accessible units?
No, 206 Montrose Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 206 Montrose Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 206 Montrose Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 206 Montrose Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 206 Montrose Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 206 Montrose Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity