206 Montrose Avenue

AVAILABLE MID-TO-LATE JULY

Ideal location in East Williamsburg, right off the Montrose stop on the L train and 10 minutes from the M,J,Z and G trains. This proper 1-bedroom enjoys 4 south-facing windows with city and treetop views. The open kitchen features GE stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and microwave with granite counters and breakfast bar. French doors lead into the bedroom which features a large walk-in closet and en suite bath with marble-top sink and separate shower and tub.



Available October 1st. Easy application processing. No board approval required.