205 N 8th St
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:19 AM

205 N 8th St

205 North 8th Street · (347) 403-3200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

205 North 8th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 1A · Avail. now

$2,300

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
*VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE -- PLEASE INQUIRE WITH JAMES*

*No Fee*

This is a south-facing studio apartment located in prime Williamsburg. The apartment includes stainless steel kitchen appliances, including dishwasher and microwave, and video intercom system. The elevator building has free laundry in the basement and a furnished roof deck with great views.

The location cannot be beat; right around the corner from the Bedford Avenue L train station, as well as all the cafes, shops, and restaurants that line Bedford and Driggs Avenues.

Sorry, pets are not allowed.

Available in the beginning of August. The apartment is occupied until the end of July, so out of health and safety concerns, in-person tours are only allowed after the current tenants move out.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 N 8th St have any available units?
205 N 8th St has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 205 N 8th St have?
Some of 205 N 8th St's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 N 8th St currently offering any rent specials?
205 N 8th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 N 8th St pet-friendly?
No, 205 N 8th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 205 N 8th St offer parking?
No, 205 N 8th St does not offer parking.
Does 205 N 8th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 205 N 8th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 N 8th St have a pool?
No, 205 N 8th St does not have a pool.
Does 205 N 8th St have accessible units?
No, 205 N 8th St does not have accessible units.
Does 205 N 8th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 205 N 8th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 205 N 8th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 205 N 8th St does not have units with air conditioning.
