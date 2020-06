Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Bath Avenue & 20 Avenue Newly renovated walk up building 2 Bedroom modern apartment FOR RENT with 2 private balcony (70 sq ft) and Eat in Kitchen with lots of windows & light + high ceiling & Ceramic floors. Separate boiler! Just unpack & move in! Near shopping, Restaurant, buses & walk to train station and much more! We have keys! ID#R420-007 Tenant pays own heat, cooking gas & Electric! Owner VERY motivated!