Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:44 PM

2015 Dorchester Road

2015 Dorchester Road · (212) 729-6298
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2015 Dorchester Road, Brooklyn, NY 11226
Flatbush

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit F-8 · Avail. now

$1,701

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
Large 1 Bedroom Now Available in Prime Ditmas Park | No Fee!

This is a beautiful and spacious one bedroom located in prime Ditmas Park, this unit features ample closet space, large living and bedroom area, and beautiful hardwood floors.

Nestled in the heart of Ditmas Park is 2015 Dorchester Rd, a beautiful pre war elevator building only five blocks from the Q train Cortelyou Rd subway station. Around the corner is Courtelyou Rd, where neighborhood residents enjoy some of the best restaurants, artisanal shops and nightlife in Ditmas Park. Start your day with a cup of coffee from Cafe Madeline, grab lunch at the Farm on Adderley with a beautiful rustic setting and end your day with tapas and wine at The Castello Plan. Enjoy the convenience to all of your shopping and wellness needs, including Key Food Supermarket and Duane Reade only one block from your new home. The property also features a communal laundry room for tenants convenience. Pets welcome!

* Rent advertised is net effective for 2 weeks free on a 12 month lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2015 Dorchester Road have any available units?
2015 Dorchester Road has a unit available for $1,701 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2015 Dorchester Road have?
Some of 2015 Dorchester Road's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2015 Dorchester Road currently offering any rent specials?
2015 Dorchester Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2015 Dorchester Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2015 Dorchester Road is pet friendly.
Does 2015 Dorchester Road offer parking?
No, 2015 Dorchester Road does not offer parking.
Does 2015 Dorchester Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2015 Dorchester Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2015 Dorchester Road have a pool?
No, 2015 Dorchester Road does not have a pool.
Does 2015 Dorchester Road have accessible units?
No, 2015 Dorchester Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2015 Dorchester Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2015 Dorchester Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2015 Dorchester Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2015 Dorchester Road does not have units with air conditioning.
