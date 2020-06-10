2015 Dorchester Road

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly elevator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry

Contact us to:



1. Arrange Contactless Access



2. Watch a Video Tour



3. Schedule A Virtual Walkthrough With An Agent



Large 1 Bedroom Now Available in Prime Ditmas Park | No Fee!



This is a beautiful and spacious one bedroom located in prime Ditmas Park, this unit features ample closet space, large living and bedroom area, and beautiful hardwood floors.



Nestled in the heart of Ditmas Park is 2015 Dorchester Rd, a beautiful pre war elevator building only five blocks from the Q train Cortelyou Rd subway station. Around the corner is Courtelyou Rd, where neighborhood residents enjoy some of the best restaurants, artisanal shops and nightlife in Ditmas Park. Start your day with a cup of coffee from Cafe Madeline, grab lunch at the Farm on Adderley with a beautiful rustic setting and end your day with tapas and wine at The Castello Plan. Enjoy the convenience to all of your shopping and wellness needs, including Key Food Supermarket and Duane Reade only one block from your new home. The property also features a communal laundry room for tenants convenience. Pets welcome!



* Rent advertised is net effective for 2 weeks free on a 12 month lease