Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:12 PM

2010 Ocean Avenue

Location

2010 Ocean Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11230
Midwood

Amenities

recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
Just in...! Please call agent for details or to schedule a viewing.

Superb 2 bedroom unit for rent in the heart of Midwood. Spacious foyer welcomes you with multiple closet when you enter the apartment opening up into a very generously spaced living room. Enough space to have a separate dining area and living space gives you room to design a great entertainment area. Both the bathroom and the kitchen are very clean and updated. The bedroom has more then enough space for a king sized bed and features 2 closets. Come check this unit out before its too late.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2010 Ocean Avenue have any available units?
2010 Ocean Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
Is 2010 Ocean Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2010 Ocean Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2010 Ocean Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2010 Ocean Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 2010 Ocean Avenue offer parking?
No, 2010 Ocean Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2010 Ocean Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2010 Ocean Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2010 Ocean Avenue have a pool?
No, 2010 Ocean Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2010 Ocean Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2010 Ocean Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2010 Ocean Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2010 Ocean Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2010 Ocean Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2010 Ocean Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
