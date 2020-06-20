2010 Ocean Avenue

Amenities

recently renovated elevator

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities elevator

<p>Just in...! Please call agent for details or to schedule a viewing.</p><br> <br> Superb 2 bedroom unit for rent in the heart of Midwood. Spacious foyer welcomes you with multiple closet when you enter the apartment opening up into a very generously spaced living room. Enough space to have a separate dining area and living space gives you room to design a great entertainment area. Both the bathroom and the kitchen are very clean and updated. The bedroom has more then enough space for a king sized bed and features 2 closets. Come check this unit out before its too late.<br>