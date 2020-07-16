195 Garfield Place

Amenities

September 1st move in

sorry no pets

Turn-key, studio apartment in a beautifully maintained and sought-after co-op building in the central Slope. The apartment features a galley kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Bright and spacious living area with beautiful hardwood floors, plus a separate office / dressing area with a large closet and a beautifully renovated bathroom with a tub. The living space looks out over quiet, verdant gardens and conveys tranquility sure to soothe your soul.



This elevator building has a large, comfortable laundry room, a shared garden area, and has undergone an attractive lobby and hallway renovation so it is sleek, modern, and inviting. Pet-friendly, professionally managed and fastidiously maintained, financially sound 67-unit co-op. Located close to all of the best that 5th and 7th Avenues have to offer, and central to the F/G, B/Q, R, and 2/3 trains. You can't beat the location!