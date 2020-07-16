All apartments in Brooklyn
195 Garfield Place
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:46 AM

195 Garfield Place

195 Garfield Place · (212) 986-0001
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

195 Garfield Place, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 4-H · Avail. now

$1,900

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
elevator
lobby
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
lobby
September 1st move in
sorry no pets
Turn-key, studio apartment in a beautifully maintained and sought-after co-op building in the central Slope. The apartment features a galley kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Bright and spacious living area with beautiful hardwood floors, plus a separate office / dressing area with a large closet and a beautifully renovated bathroom with a tub. The living space looks out over quiet, verdant gardens and conveys tranquility sure to soothe your soul.

This elevator building has a large, comfortable laundry room, a shared garden area, and has undergone an attractive lobby and hallway renovation so it is sleek, modern, and inviting. Pet-friendly, professionally managed and fastidiously maintained, financially sound 67-unit co-op. Located close to all of the best that 5th and 7th Avenues have to offer, and central to the F/G, B/Q, R, and 2/3 trains. You can't beat the location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 195 Garfield Place have any available units?
195 Garfield Place has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 195 Garfield Place have?
Some of 195 Garfield Place's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 195 Garfield Place currently offering any rent specials?
195 Garfield Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 195 Garfield Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 195 Garfield Place is pet friendly.
Does 195 Garfield Place offer parking?
No, 195 Garfield Place does not offer parking.
Does 195 Garfield Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 195 Garfield Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 195 Garfield Place have a pool?
No, 195 Garfield Place does not have a pool.
Does 195 Garfield Place have accessible units?
No, 195 Garfield Place does not have accessible units.
Does 195 Garfield Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 195 Garfield Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 195 Garfield Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 195 Garfield Place does not have units with air conditioning.
