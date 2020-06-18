All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 194 5th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
194 5th Avenue
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:03 PM

194 5th Avenue

194 5th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

194 5th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Park Slope

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Description

Available June 15th or July 1st!
Enviable North Slope location.
Cool, with unique character and extremely spacious (800 sqft) two bedroom with an additional walk- in closet/office (5 rooms total). Please note the apartment will not work for roommates as the second "bedroom" is a small separate room (7'x6') best suited for a home office or pantry.

This apartment encompasses the entire top floor (3rd) with only one other apartment in the building on the second floor (no upstairs or lateral neighbors). Enormous open living room/kitchen measuring 25' x 11.5', ideal for entertaining with ample space for a dining room table. Modern kitchen with ample cabinetry and stainless steel gas range.

King sized bedroom with fantastic light and measuring 15' x 11' with two large double-paned windows and double door closet. Then just off of the bedroom is an additional windowed room measuring 12' x 7', ideal for a walk-in closet, home office or nursery.

At the rear of the apartment off of the kitchen is a small separate room measuring 7' x 6' with one oversized window and currently being utilized as a pantry. Tiled bathroom with tub. Hardwood floors throughout, tenant controlled heat, cable/internet ready. All cats and dogs are welcome!!!

Super prime 5th Avenue Park Slope location!
Laundry with drop off service on the block.
Countless bars, restaurants, cafes, groceries and shopping right outside your door.
4 blocks to Prospect Park
1.5 blocks to Union St R, 1 stop or a ten minute walk to Barclays 2,3,4,5,D,B,Q,N,LIRR

I have been working with this owner for over a decade and can answer any and all questions about the apartment, building and neighborhood that you may have. Please call, txt or email!,First Month Free!
Cool, unique and extremely spacious (800 sqft) two bedroom with an additional walk- in closet/office (5 rooms total). Please note the apartment will not work for roommates as the second "bedroom" is a small separate room (7'x6') best suited for a home office or pantry.
This apartment encompasses the entire top floor (3rd) with only one other apartment in the building on the second floor (no upstairs or lateral neighbors).
Enormous open living room/kitchen measuring 25' x 11.5', ideal for entertaining with ample space for a dining room table.
Modern kitchen with ample cabinetry and new stainless steel gas range.
King sized bedroom with fantastic light and measuring 15' x 11' with two large double-paned windows and double door closet. Then just off of the bedroom is an additional windowed room measuring 12' x 7', ideal for a walk-in closet, home office or nursery.
At the rear of the apartment off of the kitchen is a small separate room measuring 7' x 6' with one oversized window and currently being utilized as a pantry.
Tiled bathroom with tub.
Hardwood floors throughout, tenant controlled heat, cable/internet ready.
All cats and dogs are welcome!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 194 5th Avenue have any available units?
194 5th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 194 5th Avenue have?
Some of 194 5th Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 194 5th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
194 5th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 194 5th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 194 5th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 194 5th Avenue offer parking?
No, 194 5th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 194 5th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 194 5th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 194 5th Avenue have a pool?
No, 194 5th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 194 5th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 194 5th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 194 5th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 194 5th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 194 5th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 194 5th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11201
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology