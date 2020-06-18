194 5th Avenue

Amenities

Available June 15th or July 1st!

Enviable North Slope location.

Cool, with unique character and extremely spacious (800 sqft) two bedroom with an additional walk- in closet/office (5 rooms total). Please note the apartment will not work for roommates as the second "bedroom" is a small separate room (7'x6') best suited for a home office or pantry.



This apartment encompasses the entire top floor (3rd) with only one other apartment in the building on the second floor (no upstairs or lateral neighbors). Enormous open living room/kitchen measuring 25' x 11.5', ideal for entertaining with ample space for a dining room table. Modern kitchen with ample cabinetry and stainless steel gas range.



King sized bedroom with fantastic light and measuring 15' x 11' with two large double-paned windows and double door closet. Then just off of the bedroom is an additional windowed room measuring 12' x 7', ideal for a walk-in closet, home office or nursery.



At the rear of the apartment off of the kitchen is a small separate room measuring 7' x 6' with one oversized window and currently being utilized as a pantry. Tiled bathroom with tub. Hardwood floors throughout, tenant controlled heat, cable/internet ready. All cats and dogs are welcome!!!



Super prime 5th Avenue Park Slope location!

Laundry with drop off service on the block.

Countless bars, restaurants, cafes, groceries and shopping right outside your door.

4 blocks to Prospect Park

1.5 blocks to Union St R, 1 stop or a ten minute walk to Barclays 2,3,4,5,D,B,Q,N,LIRR



