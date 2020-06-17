193 Clinton Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard elevator on-site laundry bike storage

For a virtual showing reach out, I'd be happy to assist you anytime by appointment!This is a bright, spacious, home with six over-sized windows and two exposures! The living room is huge and there is a separate dining area adjacent to the open modern kitchen. The kitchen has a window and stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher and microwave. The bedroom has two windows and can easily accommodate a king size bed and still have room for your furniture. Plus, the bathroom is updated, there are four closets for plenty of storage, and there are hardwood floors throughout.The Clinton Hill Cooperative Apartments are located in historic Clinton Hill on the border of Fort Greene (just 20 minutes to Manhattan)and have laundry facilities, two elevators, 24-hour security, on-site maintenance, bike storage, and a common courtyard and garden.There is a G and C train are both nearby. All the best of Brooklyn can be found in the neighborhood, including incredible restaurants, boutiques, bars and shops, BAM, Atlantic Terminal and Barclays Center, Fort Greene Park and the farmer's market, Pratt Institute, the Brooklyn Navy Yard, and so much more. This is a cooperative sublet. Board application required.Pets are Allowed!The Clinton Hill Co-ops are Smoke Free Buildings.Please contact listing agent for video tour.