Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:22 AM

193 Clinton Avenue

193 Clinton Avenue · (646) 232-6446
Location

193 Clinton Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11205
Clinton Hill

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2C · Avail. now

$2,600

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
elevator
on-site laundry
bike storage
For a virtual showing reach out, I'd be happy to assist you anytime by appointment!This is a bright, spacious, home with six over-sized windows and two exposures! The living room is huge and there is a separate dining area adjacent to the open modern kitchen. The kitchen has a window and stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher and microwave. The bedroom has two windows and can easily accommodate a king size bed and still have room for your furniture. Plus, the bathroom is updated, there are four closets for plenty of storage, and there are hardwood floors throughout.The Clinton Hill Cooperative Apartments are located in historic Clinton Hill on the border of Fort Greene (just 20 minutes to Manhattan)and have laundry facilities, two elevators, 24-hour security, on-site maintenance, bike storage, and a common courtyard and garden.There is a G and C train are both nearby. All the best of Brooklyn can be found in the neighborhood, including incredible restaurants, boutiques, bars and shops, BAM, Atlantic Terminal and Barclays Center, Fort Greene Park and the farmer's market, Pratt Institute, the Brooklyn Navy Yard, and so much more. This is a cooperative sublet. Board application required.Pets are Allowed!The Clinton Hill Co-ops are Smoke Free Buildings.Please contact listing agent for video tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 193 Clinton Avenue have any available units?
193 Clinton Avenue has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 193 Clinton Avenue have?
Some of 193 Clinton Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 193 Clinton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
193 Clinton Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 193 Clinton Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 193 Clinton Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 193 Clinton Avenue offer parking?
No, 193 Clinton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 193 Clinton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 193 Clinton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 193 Clinton Avenue have a pool?
No, 193 Clinton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 193 Clinton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 193 Clinton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 193 Clinton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 193 Clinton Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 193 Clinton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 193 Clinton Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
