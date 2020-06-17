191 16th Street

Amenities

Prime South Slope, 2 large bedrooms, 1 bath apartment in a historic walk-up building. The top floor apartment, the best floor in terms of light, privacy, and noises!

Bright living room with a decorative brick wall, hardwood floors, high ceilings with moldings. The building maintains a lot of the original charm and the block and location is great.

The living room is large, it can accommodate several pieces of furniture. The kitchen will have completely new stainless steel appliances (still not showing in these pictures) cabinets and ample closet storage in the dining room. Every wall will be painted, the floors will be retouched and fixed this week. Ready June 1st.

Two good sizes bedrooms, an apartment easy to share with a roommate. Pets on approval. Owner pays heat and hot water.

Located near amazing restaurants, shopping, parks, gyms, emergency care easy access to the BQE, Whole Foods, Prospect Park, Brooklyn Library, and Brooklyn Museum. Convenient to major subway lines just a block from the D,N,R,W, and few blocks from the F and G. (Finishing renovation in a few days, the place is much more beautiful than pictures are showing at this moment). New pictures to be added soon.