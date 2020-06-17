All apartments in Brooklyn
191 16th Street

191 16th Street · (347) 455-2589
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

191 16th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4-F · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Prime South Slope, 2 large bedrooms, 1 bath apartment in a historic walk-up building. The top floor apartment, the best floor in terms of light, privacy, and noises!
Bright living room with a decorative brick wall, hardwood floors, high ceilings with moldings. The building maintains a lot of the original charm and the block and location is great.
The living room is large, it can accommodate several pieces of furniture. The kitchen will have completely new stainless steel appliances (still not showing in these pictures) cabinets and ample closet storage in the dining room. Every wall will be painted, the floors will be retouched and fixed this week. Ready June 1st.
Two good sizes bedrooms, an apartment easy to share with a roommate. Pets on approval. Owner pays heat and hot water.
Located near amazing restaurants, shopping, parks, gyms, emergency care easy access to the BQE, Whole Foods, Prospect Park, Brooklyn Library, and Brooklyn Museum. Convenient to major subway lines just a block from the D,N,R,W, and few blocks from the F and G. (Finishing renovation in a few days, the place is much more beautiful than pictures are showing at this moment). New pictures to be added soon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 191 16th Street have any available units?
191 16th Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 191 16th Street have?
Some of 191 16th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 191 16th Street currently offering any rent specials?
191 16th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 191 16th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 191 16th Street is pet friendly.
Does 191 16th Street offer parking?
No, 191 16th Street does not offer parking.
Does 191 16th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 191 16th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 191 16th Street have a pool?
No, 191 16th Street does not have a pool.
Does 191 16th Street have accessible units?
No, 191 16th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 191 16th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 191 16th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 191 16th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 191 16th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
