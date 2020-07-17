All apartments in Brooklyn
190 Berkeley Place
190 Berkeley Place

190 Berkeley Place · No Longer Available
Location

190 Berkeley Place, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Park Slope

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Lovely and bright 2BR apartment in a very well-kept 20' wide brownstone in north Park Slope on Berkeley Place between 7th and 8th Avenue.The top floor apartment is open and bright and feels like home. The large kitchen (with dishwasher) is centrally located and open to the living and dining areas, a perfect layout for entertaining. The front living and dining areas are large and sunny, and offer flexibility for configuring your furniture. The serene and quiet bedrooms are in the rear of the building, facing the garden and high amongst the trees. One large bedroom, one small. For your convenience the apartment comes with your very own washer/dryer. Incredible location - only a few blocks from the B/Q at 7th Avenue or the 2/3 at Grand Army Plaza, and only a short walk to Prospect Park. The perfect Park Slope location! Come see it today.This apartment is available unfurnished or there is also an option to rent it furnished (with furniture in the photos).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 190 Berkeley Place have any available units?
190 Berkeley Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
Is 190 Berkeley Place currently offering any rent specials?
190 Berkeley Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 190 Berkeley Place pet-friendly?
No, 190 Berkeley Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 190 Berkeley Place offer parking?
No, 190 Berkeley Place does not offer parking.
Does 190 Berkeley Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 190 Berkeley Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 190 Berkeley Place have a pool?
No, 190 Berkeley Place does not have a pool.
Does 190 Berkeley Place have accessible units?
No, 190 Berkeley Place does not have accessible units.
Does 190 Berkeley Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 190 Berkeley Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 190 Berkeley Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 190 Berkeley Place does not have units with air conditioning.
