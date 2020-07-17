190 Berkeley Place

Amenities

Lovely and bright 2BR apartment in a very well-kept 20' wide brownstone in north Park Slope on Berkeley Place between 7th and 8th Avenue.The top floor apartment is open and bright and feels like home. The large kitchen (with dishwasher) is centrally located and open to the living and dining areas, a perfect layout for entertaining. The front living and dining areas are large and sunny, and offer flexibility for configuring your furniture. The serene and quiet bedrooms are in the rear of the building, facing the garden and high amongst the trees. One large bedroom, one small. For your convenience the apartment comes with your very own washer/dryer. Incredible location - only a few blocks from the B/Q at 7th Avenue or the 2/3 at Grand Army Plaza, and only a short walk to Prospect Park. The perfect Park Slope location! Come see it today.This apartment is available unfurnished or there is also an option to rent it furnished (with furniture in the photos).