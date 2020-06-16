19 South Oxford Street

Amenities

Prime Fort Greene living!! Located on one of the neighborhood's most beautiful blocks, and right at the foot of Ft. Greene Park! Bright and sunny 1 bedroom in a majestic townhouse, the layout is an efficient use of space. Many of the original details still exist, from hardwood floors, a decorative fireplace, exposed brick, & high ceilings.This location is surrounded by some of Fort Greene's most popular local spots such as Miss Ada, Fort Greene Farmer's Market, Evelina, Olea, & Whole Foods. The nearest subway is Dekalb Avenue.Heat & hot water are included in the rent, there is a laundromat nearby.Available for an immediate move in.Email me for the link to more photos and a virtual tour.