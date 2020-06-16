All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 19 South Oxford Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
19 South Oxford Street
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:11 PM

19 South Oxford Street

19 South Oxford Street · (718) 384-5304
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Fort Greene
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

19 South Oxford Street, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Fort Greene

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Prime Fort Greene living!! Located on one of the neighborhood's most beautiful blocks, and right at the foot of Ft. Greene Park! Bright and sunny 1 bedroom in a majestic townhouse, the layout is an efficient use of space. Many of the original details still exist, from hardwood floors, a decorative fireplace, exposed brick, & high ceilings.This location is surrounded by some of Fort Greene's most popular local spots such as Miss Ada, Fort Greene Farmer's Market, Evelina, Olea, & Whole Foods. The nearest subway is Dekalb Avenue.Heat & hot water are included in the rent, there is a laundromat nearby.Available for an immediate move in.Email me for the link to more photos and a virtual tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 South Oxford Street have any available units?
19 South Oxford Street has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 19 South Oxford Street currently offering any rent specials?
19 South Oxford Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 South Oxford Street pet-friendly?
No, 19 South Oxford Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 19 South Oxford Street offer parking?
No, 19 South Oxford Street does not offer parking.
Does 19 South Oxford Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 South Oxford Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 South Oxford Street have a pool?
No, 19 South Oxford Street does not have a pool.
Does 19 South Oxford Street have accessible units?
No, 19 South Oxford Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19 South Oxford Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 19 South Oxford Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19 South Oxford Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 19 South Oxford Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 19 South Oxford Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity