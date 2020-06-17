19 Jefferson Avenue

Amenities

Prime Bedstuy/Clinton Hill - 2 Bedroom Now available..... is this charming apartment located on a very quiet tree lined block, features hardwood flooring, decorative fireplace , high ceilings, large windowed kitchen and lots of natural light from northern and southern exposures.You will be literally around the corner from the A ,C and Shuttle trains at Franklin Avenue / Fulton Street subway stop. From there 7 mins ride to Atlantic Ave Barclays Center to enjoy sports and entertainment and 20 mins to Wall Street Financial District. Indulge in the abundant shopping, bar scene and a plethora of dining options on Franklin Avenue. Heat , hot water and cooking gas are all included in the rent. Don't miss out... Call, email , or text schedule a tour.