Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:42 PM

19 Jefferson Avenue

19 Jefferson Avenue · (718) 210-4025
Location

19 Jefferson Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Prime Bedstuy/Clinton Hill - 2 Bedroom Now available..... is this charming apartment located on a very quiet tree lined block, features hardwood flooring, decorative fireplace , high ceilings, large windowed kitchen and lots of natural light from northern and southern exposures.You will be literally around the corner from the A ,C and Shuttle trains at Franklin Avenue / Fulton Street subway stop. From there 7 mins ride to Atlantic Ave Barclays Center to enjoy sports and entertainment and 20 mins to Wall Street Financial District. Indulge in the abundant shopping, bar scene and a plethora of dining options on Franklin Avenue. Heat , hot water and cooking gas are all included in the rent. Don't miss out... Call, email , or text schedule a tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Jefferson Avenue have any available units?
19 Jefferson Avenue has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 19 Jefferson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
19 Jefferson Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Jefferson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 19 Jefferson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 19 Jefferson Avenue offer parking?
No, 19 Jefferson Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 19 Jefferson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 Jefferson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Jefferson Avenue have a pool?
No, 19 Jefferson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 19 Jefferson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 19 Jefferson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Jefferson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 19 Jefferson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19 Jefferson Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 19 Jefferson Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
