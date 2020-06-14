All apartments in Brooklyn
189 Woodpoint Road

189 Woodpoint Road · (718) 486-4415
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

189 Woodpoint Road, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
key fob access
Easy, no contact showing. Building and apartment doors operate on keyless entry. This apartment is currently vacant.

Beautifully renovated three bedroom, two bathroom apartment with tons of light, spacious windowed bathrooms, additional hallway storage closets, dishwasher, full size stainless steel appliances, washer dryer in unit, white quartz countertops, soft close cabinetry and through the wall air conditioning units, so you don't have to bring your own. Corner apartment features triple southern, western and eastern sunlight.

189 Woodpoint Road is located only two blocks from Graham Avenue. Errands, gifts, wine, grocery, dry cleaning, excellent dining and the Graham Avenue L train are all conveniently located just around the corner from your apartment. Enjoy plenty of outdoor green space, dog run and the Farmer's Market 8 short blocks away at McCarren Park! Perfect share apartment for those who want to live in Williamsburg with easy access to shops, transportation, bars and restaurants. There is roof access with city views.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 189 Woodpoint Road have any available units?
189 Woodpoint Road has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 189 Woodpoint Road have?
Some of 189 Woodpoint Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 189 Woodpoint Road currently offering any rent specials?
189 Woodpoint Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 189 Woodpoint Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 189 Woodpoint Road is pet friendly.
Does 189 Woodpoint Road offer parking?
No, 189 Woodpoint Road does not offer parking.
Does 189 Woodpoint Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 189 Woodpoint Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 189 Woodpoint Road have a pool?
No, 189 Woodpoint Road does not have a pool.
Does 189 Woodpoint Road have accessible units?
No, 189 Woodpoint Road does not have accessible units.
Does 189 Woodpoint Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 189 Woodpoint Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 189 Woodpoint Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 189 Woodpoint Road has units with air conditioning.
