Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park key fob access

Easy, no contact showing. Building and apartment doors operate on keyless entry. This apartment is currently vacant.



Beautifully renovated three bedroom, two bathroom apartment with tons of light, spacious windowed bathrooms, additional hallway storage closets, dishwasher, full size stainless steel appliances, washer dryer in unit, white quartz countertops, soft close cabinetry and through the wall air conditioning units, so you don't have to bring your own. Corner apartment features triple southern, western and eastern sunlight.



189 Woodpoint Road is located only two blocks from Graham Avenue. Errands, gifts, wine, grocery, dry cleaning, excellent dining and the Graham Avenue L train are all conveniently located just around the corner from your apartment. Enjoy plenty of outdoor green space, dog run and the Farmer's Market 8 short blocks away at McCarren Park! Perfect share apartment for those who want to live in Williamsburg with easy access to shops, transportation, bars and restaurants. There is roof access with city views.