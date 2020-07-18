All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 185 Prospect Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
185 Prospect Place
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

185 Prospect Place

185 Prospect Place · (718) 923-8072
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Prospect Heights
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

185 Prospect Place, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Prospect Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$9,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
A rare rental... Spacious triplex 2700 Sq. Ft. with 4/5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths on a perfectly pretty tree lined street. Three wood burning fire places --one in the parlor, two upstairs, lots of detail, 2 zone CAC, high ceilings, parquet floors throughout, and all just two block from the trains and great shopping and dining. The parlor floor has a living room, dining room with an adjacent gourmet kitchen. The kitchen comes with a sub-zero refrigerator and freezer, double ovens plus warming drawers, separate wine refrigerator, soap stone counters an under-counter double freezer. plus plenty of kitchen storage. There is a lovely deck off the parlor floor perfect for having a morning cup of coffee or planting a few herbs to use for dinner. The upper floors have 4 possibly 5 bedrooms or if you chose, one bedroom would make either a large den or family room. All the bedrooms are spacious, especially the Master Bedroom and its oversize bath and closets. On the top floor are three bedrooms and a separate laundry room. I could say more about this wonderful rental, but please call for an appointment to see it for yourself..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 185 Prospect Place have any available units?
185 Prospect Place has a unit available for $9,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 185 Prospect Place have?
Some of 185 Prospect Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 185 Prospect Place currently offering any rent specials?
185 Prospect Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 185 Prospect Place pet-friendly?
No, 185 Prospect Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 185 Prospect Place offer parking?
No, 185 Prospect Place does not offer parking.
Does 185 Prospect Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 185 Prospect Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 185 Prospect Place have a pool?
No, 185 Prospect Place does not have a pool.
Does 185 Prospect Place have accessible units?
No, 185 Prospect Place does not have accessible units.
Does 185 Prospect Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 185 Prospect Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 185 Prospect Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 185 Prospect Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 185 Prospect Place?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
7 DEKALB AVENUE
7 Dekalb Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown Brooklyn
Sheepshead BayGreenpointClinton Hill
Fort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY Medgar Evers College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity