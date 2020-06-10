185 Battery Avenue

Amenities

Quarantine in style with enormous, private outdoor space! Beautiful luxury duplex condo in prime Bay Ridge location built in 2010, restored to essentially new construction! Secure complex w/ keyless entry, marble foyer, elevator access with WC ramp on front entrance. Deeded indoor parking in secure garage w/ room for additional storage. Ground floor access enters to long hall- ample storage, half bath, full laundry room- new, never used W/D, and bedroom w/ walk in closet. Upstairs find open concept living, dining, and kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and ample breakfast bar for modern living. Sliding doors lead out to enormous outdoor living space perfect for entertaining- fully enclosed w/ privacy fencing and low maintenance plantings, a real must see! Master with double closets and en-suite marble bath w/ custom tilework and fixtures, hall bath recently updated & another spacious bedroom. Freshly painted and refinished hardwood throughout.