185 Battery Avenue
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:30 AM

185 Battery Avenue

185 Battery Avenue · (914) 713-3270
Location

185 Battery Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11209
Dyker Heights

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1C · Avail. now

$4,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1750 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
new construction
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
key fob access
new construction
Quarantine in style with enormous, private outdoor space! Beautiful luxury duplex condo in prime Bay Ridge location built in 2010, restored to essentially new construction! Secure complex w/ keyless entry, marble foyer, elevator access with WC ramp on front entrance. Deeded indoor parking in secure garage w/ room for additional storage. Ground floor access enters to long hall- ample storage, half bath, full laundry room- new, never used W/D, and bedroom w/ walk in closet. Upstairs find open concept living, dining, and kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and ample breakfast bar for modern living. Sliding doors lead out to enormous outdoor living space perfect for entertaining- fully enclosed w/ privacy fencing and low maintenance plantings, a real must see! Master with double closets and en-suite marble bath w/ custom tilework and fixtures, hall bath recently updated & another spacious bedroom. Freshly painted and refinished hardwood throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 185 Battery Avenue have any available units?
185 Battery Avenue has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 185 Battery Avenue have?
Some of 185 Battery Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 185 Battery Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
185 Battery Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 185 Battery Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 185 Battery Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 185 Battery Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 185 Battery Avenue does offer parking.
Does 185 Battery Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 185 Battery Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 185 Battery Avenue have a pool?
No, 185 Battery Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 185 Battery Avenue have accessible units?
No, 185 Battery Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 185 Battery Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 185 Battery Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 185 Battery Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 185 Battery Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
