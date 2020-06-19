Amenities

in unit laundry air conditioning elevator bike storage lobby range

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry range Property Amenities elevator bike storage lobby

<p>NO BROKERS FEE<br> <br>184 Joralemon Street Unit 2R Brooklyn New York 11201. <br> Presiding over the striking core of historic Brooklyn Heights, 184 Joralemon Street is a landmarked architectural paragon and a quintessential symbol of an era, an era long gone and fondly remembered. Built in 1911, 184 Joralemon exhibits the range of architectural detail typical of the period's Beaux Art style, beautifully animated with touches of Colonial Revival. The opulent exterior provides a perfect contrast to the clean lines and contemporary look of the loft-like residences within. Beyond the classically arched entrance, the Zen-inspired designer lobby welcomes visitors into a space of serene luxury, while each residence incorporates every feature a discerning dweller's wish-list would entail wonderfully flowing open floor plans, exceptional finishes, and the convenience of a personal washer/dryer, enhanced with unforgettable panoramic views of the River and the City from the upper floors. <br> <br></p>