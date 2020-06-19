All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:18 AM

184 Joralemon Street

184 Joralemon Street · (347) 463-9246
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

184 Joralemon Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Brooklyn Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
air conditioning
elevator
bike storage
lobby
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
elevator
bike storage
lobby
&lt;p&gt;NO BROKERS FEE&lt;br&gt; &lt;br&gt;184 Joralemon Street Unit 2R Brooklyn New York 11201. &lt;br&gt; Presiding over the striking core of historic Brooklyn Heights, 184 Joralemon Street is a landmarked architectural paragon and a quintessential symbol of an era, an era long gone and fondly remembered. Built in 1911, 184 Joralemon exhibits the range of architectural detail typical of the period's Beaux Art style, beautifully animated with touches of Colonial Revival. The opulent exterior provides a perfect contrast to the clean lines and contemporary look of the loft-like residences within. Beyond the classically arched entrance, the Zen-inspired designer lobby welcomes visitors into a space of serene luxury, while each residence incorporates every feature a discerning dweller's wish-list would entail wonderfully flowing open floor plans, exceptional finishes, and the convenience of a personal washer/dryer, enhanced with unforgettable panoramic views of the River and the City from the upper floors. &lt;br&gt; &lt;br&gt;&lt;/p&gt;

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 184 Joralemon Street have any available units?
184 Joralemon Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 184 Joralemon Street have?
Some of 184 Joralemon Street's amenities include in unit laundry, air conditioning, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 184 Joralemon Street currently offering any rent specials?
184 Joralemon Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 184 Joralemon Street pet-friendly?
No, 184 Joralemon Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 184 Joralemon Street offer parking?
No, 184 Joralemon Street does not offer parking.
Does 184 Joralemon Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 184 Joralemon Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 184 Joralemon Street have a pool?
No, 184 Joralemon Street does not have a pool.
Does 184 Joralemon Street have accessible units?
No, 184 Joralemon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 184 Joralemon Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 184 Joralemon Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 184 Joralemon Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 184 Joralemon Street has units with air conditioning.
