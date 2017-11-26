All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:35 AM

1808 Ave P

1808 Avenue P · (347) 403-3200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1808 Avenue P, Brooklyn, NY 11229
Sheepshead Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 601 · Avail. now

$2,861

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
lobby
*VIDEO TOURS & UNASSISTED TOURS AVAILABLE- PLEASE INQUIRE WITH FRANK*

*No Fee & One Month Free-*

*Spacious 2BR + bonus home office with two balconies and in-unit laundry.*

This apartment is a spacious floor-through apartment with two private balconies. It features two bedrooms, a separate home office, two full bathrooms and a walk-in closet in the master bedroom. There is a washer/dryer in the apartment.

Introducing the boutique rental collection at 1808 Avenue P- luxurious and spacious residences without the hefty price tag. The building features only twelve apartments, situated on the border of the Midwood, Homecrest & Madison neighborhoods of Brooklyn. Located right near the B & Q trains and all the shopping along Kings Highway.

Apartment Features:

Condo quality finishes
Spacious floor-through layouts
Two private outdoor spaces per unit
Chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances
High Ceilings
Beautiful hardwood floors
Walk-in closets in select units
Central AC & Heat
Custom LED strip lighting
Ample closet space
In-unit washer/dryer
Video intercom system
Verizon Fios Enabled

Building Features:
Elevator
Stylish lobby
Common Roofdeck

Pets allowed on a case by case basis.

Net rent advertised on a 13 month lease. The gross rent is $3,100 per month.

Contact us today to schedule a private tour.

*Photos are virtually staged.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1808 Ave P have any available units?
1808 Ave P has a unit available for $2,861 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1808 Ave P have?
Some of 1808 Ave P's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1808 Ave P currently offering any rent specials?
1808 Ave P isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1808 Ave P pet-friendly?
Yes, 1808 Ave P is pet friendly.
Does 1808 Ave P offer parking?
No, 1808 Ave P does not offer parking.
Does 1808 Ave P have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1808 Ave P offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1808 Ave P have a pool?
No, 1808 Ave P does not have a pool.
Does 1808 Ave P have accessible units?
No, 1808 Ave P does not have accessible units.
Does 1808 Ave P have units with dishwashers?
No, 1808 Ave P does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1808 Ave P have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1808 Ave P has units with air conditioning.
