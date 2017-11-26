1808 Ave P

Amenities
*VIDEO TOURS & UNASSISTED TOURS AVAILABLE- PLEASE INQUIRE WITH FRANK*
*No Fee & One Month Free-*
*Spacious 2BR + bonus home office with two balconies and in-unit laundry.*
This apartment is a spacious floor-through apartment with two private balconies. It features two bedrooms, a separate home office, two full bathrooms and a walk-in closet in the master bedroom. There is a washer/dryer in the apartment.
Introducing the boutique rental collection at 1808 Avenue P- luxurious and spacious residences without the hefty price tag. The building features only twelve apartments, situated on the border of the Midwood, Homecrest & Madison neighborhoods of Brooklyn. Located right near the B & Q trains and all the shopping along Kings Highway.
Apartment Features:
Condo quality finishes
Spacious floor-through layouts
Two private outdoor spaces per unit
Chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances
High Ceilings
Beautiful hardwood floors
Walk-in closets in select units
Central AC & Heat
Custom LED strip lighting
Ample closet space
In-unit washer/dryer
Video intercom system
Verizon Fios Enabled
Building Features:
Elevator
Stylish lobby
Common Roofdeck
Pets allowed on a case by case basis.
Net rent advertised on a 13 month lease. The gross rent is $3,100 per month.
Contact us today to schedule a private tour.
*Photos are virtually staged.