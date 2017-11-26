1808 Ave P

Amenities

*VIDEO TOURS & UNASSISTED TOURS AVAILABLE- PLEASE INQUIRE WITH FRANK*



*No Fee & One Month Free-*



*Spacious 2BR + bonus home office with two balconies and in-unit laundry.*



This apartment is a spacious floor-through apartment with two private balconies. It features two bedrooms, a separate home office, two full bathrooms and a walk-in closet in the master bedroom. There is a washer/dryer in the apartment.



Introducing the boutique rental collection at 1808 Avenue P- luxurious and spacious residences without the hefty price tag. The building features only twelve apartments, situated on the border of the Midwood, Homecrest & Madison neighborhoods of Brooklyn. Located right near the B & Q trains and all the shopping along Kings Highway.



Apartment Features:



Condo quality finishes

Spacious floor-through layouts

Two private outdoor spaces per unit

Chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances

High Ceilings

Beautiful hardwood floors

Walk-in closets in select units

Central AC & Heat

Custom LED strip lighting

Ample closet space

In-unit washer/dryer

Video intercom system

Verizon Fios Enabled



Building Features:

Elevator

Stylish lobby

Common Roofdeck



Pets allowed on a case by case basis.



Net rent advertised on a 13 month lease. The gross rent is $3,100 per month.



Contact us today to schedule a private tour.



*Photos are virtually staged.