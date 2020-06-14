All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 180 Franklin Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
180 Franklin Avenue
Last updated May 11 2020 at 7:56 AM

180 Franklin Avenue

180 Franklin Ave · (718) 913-5812
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

180 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11205
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
gym
air conditioning
doorman
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
clubhouse
doorman
gym
parking
pool table
bike storage
NO BROKER FEE

Listed:03/08/17

Available: Immediately

Gorgeous 1 Bedroom/1.5 bathroom townhouse duplex with an entire floor that can be used as a second bedroom complete with northern ash hardwood floors, huge floor to ceiling windows that sunbathe your entire space, Italian tile backsplashes, Caesarstone quartz countertops, gloss white tile bathrooms, modern vanity top sinks, great closet/storage space, soaring ceilings, large bedrooms, antique brass bathroom fixtures, Fisher & Paykel along with Bosch appliances and more.

This lovely building also features a doorman, fitness center, entertainment lounge with pool table, soundproof music rehearsal space, art studio and gallery, bike storage and onsite parking.

Located in the heart of Clinton Hill, perfect for exploring its many restaurants, bars and shops such as Marietta Restaurant, Dough, Borough Restaurant and Bar. Short walk to Herbert Von King Park and Fort Greene Park.

Convenient access to the A,C,G,J,L and M Subway lines.

 

Alia Basley

Licensed Real Estate Salesperson

New York Casa Group

64 Fulton Street, Suite 1105

New York, NY 10038

Tel No.: 7189135812

Email: abasley@nycasagroup.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 180 Franklin Avenue have any available units?
180 Franklin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 180 Franklin Avenue have?
Some of 180 Franklin Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 180 Franklin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
180 Franklin Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 180 Franklin Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 180 Franklin Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 180 Franklin Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 180 Franklin Avenue does offer parking.
Does 180 Franklin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 180 Franklin Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 180 Franklin Avenue have a pool?
No, 180 Franklin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 180 Franklin Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 180 Franklin Avenue has accessible units.
Does 180 Franklin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 180 Franklin Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 180 Franklin Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 180 Franklin Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 180 Franklin Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity