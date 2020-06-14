180 Franklin Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible carport clubhouse doorman gym parking pool table bike storage

NO BROKER FEE



Listed:03/08/17



Available: Immediately



Gorgeous 1 Bedroom/1.5 bathroom townhouse duplex with an entire floor that can be used as a second bedroom complete with northern ash hardwood floors, huge floor to ceiling windows that sunbathe your entire space, Italian tile backsplashes, Caesarstone quartz countertops, gloss white tile bathrooms, modern vanity top sinks, great closet/storage space, soaring ceilings, large bedrooms, antique brass bathroom fixtures, Fisher & Paykel along with Bosch appliances and more.



This lovely building also features a doorman, fitness center, entertainment lounge with pool table, soundproof music rehearsal space, art studio and gallery, bike storage and onsite parking.



Located in the heart of Clinton Hill, perfect for exploring its many restaurants, bars and shops such as Marietta Restaurant, Dough, Borough Restaurant and Bar. Short walk to Herbert Von King Park and Fort Greene Park.



Convenient access to the A,C,G,J,L and M Subway lines.







Alia Basley



Licensed Real Estate Salesperson



New York Casa Group



64 Fulton Street, Suite 1105



New York, NY 10038



Tel No.: 7189135812



Email: abasley@nycasagroup.com