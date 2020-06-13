All apartments in Brooklyn
180 Borinquen Place

180 Borinquen Place · (212) 000-0000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

180 Borinquen Place, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$2,795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

RECENT RENOVATIONDISHWASHERLAUNDRY BUILDINGOUTDOOR SPACE* NO FEE + 1 FREE MONTH!* Building accepts Insurent and Jetty services.* Please note net effective rent advertised, actual rent is $3050 + 1 free month on a 12 month lease.Welcome home to your recently RENOVATED apartment with OUTDOOR SPACE!. With such beautiful finishes, LARGE LIVING ROOM, and OPEN KITCHEN, this sunny 2 bedroom apartment in the heart of VIBRANT Williamsburg is going to make you the envy of all. Apartment features HIGH CEILINGS, new light fixtures, refinished hardwood floors, breakfast bar and great closets throughout! The kitchen has QUARTZ countertops, premium appliances including DISHWASHER and soft close cabinetry. Bathroom comes with storage in the medicine cabinet.Well maintained building on very pretty and quiet tree-lined block. Live-in Super. Heat and hot water are included in the rent. Convenient to the G M J Z Subways and Q54, Q55, B25 Buses, banks, supermarkets and other prime shopping. Guarantors welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 180 Borinquen Place have any available units?
180 Borinquen Place has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 180 Borinquen Place have?
Some of 180 Borinquen Place's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 180 Borinquen Place currently offering any rent specials?
180 Borinquen Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 180 Borinquen Place pet-friendly?
No, 180 Borinquen Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 180 Borinquen Place offer parking?
No, 180 Borinquen Place does not offer parking.
Does 180 Borinquen Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 180 Borinquen Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 180 Borinquen Place have a pool?
No, 180 Borinquen Place does not have a pool.
Does 180 Borinquen Place have accessible units?
No, 180 Borinquen Place does not have accessible units.
Does 180 Borinquen Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 180 Borinquen Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 180 Borinquen Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 180 Borinquen Place does not have units with air conditioning.
