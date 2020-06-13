180 Borinquen Place

Amenities

RECENT RENOVATIONDISHWASHERLAUNDRY BUILDINGOUTDOOR SPACE* NO FEE + 1 FREE MONTH!* Building accepts Insurent and Jetty services.* Please note net effective rent advertised, actual rent is $3050 + 1 free month on a 12 month lease.Welcome home to your recently RENOVATED apartment with OUTDOOR SPACE!. With such beautiful finishes, LARGE LIVING ROOM, and OPEN KITCHEN, this sunny 2 bedroom apartment in the heart of VIBRANT Williamsburg is going to make you the envy of all. Apartment features HIGH CEILINGS, new light fixtures, refinished hardwood floors, breakfast bar and great closets throughout! The kitchen has QUARTZ countertops, premium appliances including DISHWASHER and soft close cabinetry. Bathroom comes with storage in the medicine cabinet.Well maintained building on very pretty and quiet tree-lined block. Live-in Super. Heat and hot water are included in the rent. Convenient to the G M J Z Subways and Q54, Q55, B25 Buses, banks, supermarkets and other prime shopping. Guarantors welcome.