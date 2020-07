Amenities

Located in one of the most desired block of Brooklyn Heights, on a quiet tree lined street of Columbia Heights ,which was once rated the most fashionable residential street in Brooklyn . Some of the most well known celebrity and one of the most expensive in Brooklyn are on the same street. Apartments rarely come in the market in this neighborhood. This freshly painted charming studio faces the back of the Historic building with a beautiful garden and tree view. It is available now and is priced to rent quickly!